Application for Emergency Funds for U Students Open Until Late April

The University of Utah Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid offers a variety of scholarships and financial structures depending on the financial situation of students. One form of these funds is the University of Utah emergency funds.

The application for funds encourages students to pursue and accept all other forms of funding before applying, including the free application for federal student aid.

“University of Utah Emergency Funds, that students can apply [for] until April 26, 2022, is awarded through the emergency fund application [and] is a combination of institutional, federal and donor funds,” said Ashley Stevenson, assistant director for scholarships for UOSFA.

According to Stevenson, some of the funding provided to students is a part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief funds passed by Congress.

Additionally, she said that HEERF includes those authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act which became effective on March 27, 2020 as well as the American Rescue Plan Act which became effective on March 11, 2021.

The emergency fund application was created to help support students who are enrolled at the U. It is meant to provide resources to help them recover from the impacts of the pandemic and other short-term emergency needs.

Anthony Jones, executive director of UOSFA, said to qualify for the emergency fund students must be enrolled the semester they are applying and may only apply for emergency funding once a semester.

“The Student Emergency fund application at the University of Utah is to help students apply for financial assistance to minimize an unforeseen financial barrier that arises in emergency situations,” Jones said.

According to Jones, funding is limited, and amounts will vary depending on individuals’ financial needs and the cost of attendance as well as the nature of the emergency situation.

“Availability can be subject to other federal, state, and institutional aid awards,” Jones said. “Generally, applicants should explore all other options/sources of funding, including their federal aid before applying.”

He said that if a student is eligible and funding is available, the typical timeframe for awarding the fund is within three to five business days.

If students are not selected as recipients, they cannot apply for this fund more than once during that semester.

“Students may only apply once a term,” Jones said. “Students who are found eligible, but funding has been exhausted are put on a waitlist. If additional funding becomes available, students on the waitlist are funded in the order they were placed on the waitlist and notified through their umail account.”

Jones said that UOSFA is here to help assist students at the U to improve their financial situation and needs.

“If you have any questions about the range of funding options available, please visit our office located in the student services building,” Jones said.

