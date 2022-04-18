Utah Lacrosse Beats RMU 18-8 to Remain Undefeated in Conference Play

University of Utah sophomore and Utes lacrosse team midfielder Branden Wilson runs with the ball during an NCAA game vs. the Jacksonville Dolphins in Salt Lake City on March 6, 2021. (Photo by Abu Asib | Daily Utah Chronicle)

Utah took their fourth straight in an 18-8 routing of the Robert Morris Colonials. The Utes sit atop the ASUN conference and are the only team left undefeated. There are two regular-season games left on the schedule.

Breaking records has been somewhat of a trend for the Utes as of late and that continued to be the case today. Utah had 47 ground balls which was the second-most all-time at the school and a season-high.

Offensively, Utah outperformed the Colonials in just about every metric. The Utes had 33 shots on goal and 63 total compared to just 18 shots on goal and 34 total for Robert Morris.

Game Breakdown

The first quarter started off with a quick Utah goal from Jordan Hyde off a pass from Ruben Santana. Hyde quickly put another one away to give the Utes a two-goal lead. Utah scored three more times to finish the first 5-0. Zion Dechesere made some key saves early on to shut out the Colonials through one.

MJ McMahon scored quickly to increase Ute’s lead to six on another assist from Santana. Robert Morris cut the Utes’ lead in half with a 3-0 run with only a few minutes left in the first half. Utah responded with a three-goal run of their own to bring their lead back up to six with a 9-3 score at the end of the first half.

RMU scored first at the start of the second half, but Utah once again responded to make it 10-4 with just over 11:30 remaining. The Colonials stayed in the fight and seemed to pull even closer. However, Utah once again went on a mini-run to keep a six-point lead.

The final quarter included Josh Stout scoring his third goal of the game followed by yet another Jordan Hyde goal. Up 16-7, RMU scored one more but Tyler Bradbury and Jared Andreala each scored to end the game 18-8.

Stat Sheet

Hyde led the team in goals with five and Stout added three of his own along with two assists. Bradbury led the team with seven total points coming from his five assists and two goals. Andreala and Cody Hart also got a pair of goals each.

A career-high nine ground balls were collected by Samuel Cambere. Cole Brams had 8 ground balls and a goal. Josh Rose had seven ground balls and forced a turnover. Joey Boylston led the team in turnovers with two and picked up four grond balls.

Dechesere was an important part of the win today with nine total saves. He had a save percentage of 56.3% and helped the Utes to score some goals on the fastbreak.

Looking Ahead

Utah will now head out on the road one last time to play Bellarmine. The game is on April 23 at 10 a.m. and will be Utah’s second to last regular-season game.

