Season Comes to a Close for Utah Tennis

Utah women’s tennis player and University of Utah junior Anastasia Goncharova plays against New Mexico State University in an NCAA dual Meet at the Jon M. Huntsman Tennis Center on Feb. 4, 2021. (Photo by Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The Pac-12 Championships took place this week as the University of Utah women’s tennis team faced Arizona in the first round and California in the second round while the men’s team faced UCLA.

Utah Women vs. Cal

After coming off of a 4-1 win over Arizona, the Utah women faced Cal on April 21 in an afternoon match. The matchday started with doubles as Utah’s Lindsay Hung and Madeline Lamoreaux fell to Cal’s Erin Richardson and Julia Rosenqvist 3-6.

Utes Linda Huang and Madison Tattini pulled it back even as they beat Cal’s Haley Giavara and Valentina Ivanov 6-4. However, the tie didn’t last long as Anastasia Goncharova and Emily Dush of Utah lost to Cal’s Jessica Alsola and Katja Wiersholm, 6-7(7).

With the doubles point in Cal’s possession, the Bears made quick work of the Utes as Huang lost to Giavara 3-6 in both sets, Hung fell to Ivanov 4-6 and 2-6 and Dush lost 4-6 and 2-6 to Alsola.

In a bittersweet ending to the season, the Utah women should be proud of what they accomplished this season. From breaking the record for the best start in program history to making it past the first round of the Pac-12 Championships. After what was a very rough end to the season, it has been a memorable ride.

Utah Men vs. UCLA

The Utah men faced UCLA in the first round of the Pac-12 Championships on April 21 at 9 a.m. Starting with doubles, Utah’s Jayson Blando and Mathias Gavelin fell to UCLA’s Jeffrey Fradkin and Bryce Pereira 4-6. UCLA clinched the doubles point as Utes Fransisco Bastias and Bruno Caula lost to UCLA’s Karl Lee and Max Wild 5-7.

The Utes gave UCLA a run during singles but it wasn’t enough as Gavelin lost to UCLA’s Stefan Leustian 3-6 and 1-6 and Bastias faced UCLA’s Giacomo Revelli in a three-set match losing 4-6, 6-2 and 3-6. Espin beat Lee 7-6(8) and 7-5 while Ute Bruno Krenn also won against Fradkin in a three-set match 6-4, 4-6 and 6-3. Sadly, it wasn’t enough as Caula lost to Pereira in a three-set match 6-7(7), 6-1 and 6-7(7).

A quick exit and an abrupt ending to the season for the Utah men. It was a disappointing showing after what has been a consistent season throughout.

