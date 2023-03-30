Utah Tennis Wins Ed Collins Spring Classic

Utah Men’s Tennis players Geronimo Espin Busleiman and Franco Capalbo celebrate their doubles win during an NCAA dual meet against the Idaho State Bengals at the George Eccles Tennis Center in Salt Lake City on Jan. 30, 2021 (Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

This past weekend, the Utah men’s tennis team was invited to come down to San Diego for the Ed Collins Spring Classic. For the first match, the Utes were matched up against the Memphis Tigers.

The meet started off with the doubles play. The first match was taken from Utah ending 3-6, but the duo of Franco Capalbo and Geronimo Espin Busleiman took the next match at 6-4 to even up the score. The last match was decided by the tandem of Francisco Bastias and Bruno Caula, who they finished their opponents off 6-4 to take the first point of the day.

The Tigers were able to pick up a point during the singles play when Harry Rock defeated Patrik Trhac. Still, that was the only point the Tigers would be able to earn, as the Utes dominated the rest of this meet. Capalbo won his match 6-2, 6-1, Bastias won his match 7-5, 6-2 and Espin Busleiman won the last match of the day 7-5, 6-4.

The Utes ended up on top, defeating the Tigers 4-1 to advance to the semifinals. The next day, they faced off against another group of Tigers — this time, from Princeton.

Once again, the Utes took the opening point of the meet, winning 2 of the 3 matches in doubles play. On court one, Trhac and Berk Bugarikj won their match 6-3. On court two, Capalbo and Espin Busleiman won 6-3. On court three, Bastias and Caula were defeated, but the point had been secured.

While it’s nice to have the point advantage from the doubles sets, the singles matches determine the meet. Utah started hot in the singles when Capalbo and Bastias won their matches to give the Utes a 3-0 lead. However, the Tigers were not going down easily, as Sebastian Sec and Ellis Short both defeated their opponents to make the score 3-2. Thankfully, Espin Busleiman won his match in a heated battle to end the day with the win.

Utah came out on top over Princeton 4-2, and moved on to the title match against the No. 7 Harvard Pilgrims.

In doubles, Trhac and Bugarikj won 6-4, Capalbo and Espin Busleiman won 6-3, and Bastias and Caula were defeated, mirroring the Princeton match, with Utah winning two of the three matches and taking the doubles point.

In singles, Utah lost the lead for the first time in the tournament after Harvard’s Ronan Jachuck and Steven Sun won their matches, giving the Pilgrim a 2-1 lead. Fortunately, the Utes took over when Trhac, Bastias and Capalbo all came alive and prevailed against their opponents, ultimately giving Utah the win, 4-2.

It was a fantastic showing from the Utes in San Diego, as they ready again for regular season and get set for their next matchup.

