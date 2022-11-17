Fall Season Comes to a Close for Utah Tennis

Utah women’s tennis head coach Ric Mortera congratulates the players for winning against New Mexico State University in an NCAA dual Meet at the Jon M. Huntsman Tennis Center on Feb. 4, 2021. (Photo by Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Utah Women — Jolene Watanabe Classic

The Lady Utes participated in their final action of the fall season as they traveled to Las Vegas this past weekend to participate in the Jolene Watanabe Classic, hosted by UNLV. After having yet another disappointing showing at the Texas A&M Fall Invitational, the Utes looked to finish strong by participating in doubles and singles.

Anastasia Goncharova and Marcela Lopez were together while Samantha Horwood and Katya Hersh formed the second duo. For singles, Goncharova, Lopez, Horwood and Hersh all represented the U. Goncharova and Lopez made it to the final of the doubles flight 1 and they came out with the title after beating UNLV’s Molly Helgesson and Zita Kovacs 6-1.

In the doubles consolation final, Horwood and Hersh couldn’t replicate their teammates’ performance as they fell to OU’s Karin Young and Ares Teixido Garcia 2-6. Moving on to the singles flights, Goncharova lost to SDSU’s Andjela Skrobonja in straight sets 4-6, 1-6. Luckily, Lopez came through yet again for the Utes as she won her second title beating SDSU’s Alicia Melosch in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

Former Utah tennis player Anya Lamoreaux, who transferred to Iowa after last season, defeated Horwood in the consolation final 6-2, 6-4, and to finish off the day Hersh defeated LBSU’s Sheena Masuda 6-3, 6-0.

Head coach Ric Mortera was pleased with Lopez and her play up to this point, stating, “I am excited and proud of Marcela to be able to come out here and pick up the first two titles of her young career.”

He went on to give some positive outlook comments heading into the break before the spring season kicks off.

“Overall, we got a lot of valuable information on where to improve, and this was a productive weekend. Looking forward to getting home and getting ready for the spring.”

With a successful weekend that brought home some silverware, the Lady Utes will surely look to build upon that good form and replicate their previous spring season.

Utah Men — LMU Invitational

Last weekend, the Utah men’s tennis team traveled to Los Angeles for a final tune-up before the fall season ended. After a decent showing last time out, the team just wanted to maintain their form heading into this tournament. Mateo Julio, Jayson Blando, Geremia Rossi, Charlie Spina, Rian Ta and Dylan Applegate all participated. The men go into the break also looking to replicate their record-breaking spring season last year and with some impressive performances throughout this fall season along with some silverware to show for it, they seem primed to make a good run.

