Underwhelming Performance for Utah Tennis Last Weekend

Utah women’s tennis player and University of Utah junior Anastasia Goncharova celebrates her singles win against the New Mexico State University in an NCAA dual Meet at the Jon M. Huntsman Tennis Center on Feb. 4, 2021. (Photo by Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Utah Men – Utah Invite #2

Last weekend the University of Utah men’s tennis team was home as they looked to continue their strong form in the Utah Invite #2. The Utes participated in the three-day invite in both the doubles and singles draws as Geronimo Espin Busleiman with Rian Ta and Dylan Applegate with Charlie Spina represented the U in doubles and Applegate, Spina, Ta and Geremia Rossi repped the U in singles.

Busleiman and Ta defeated Utah State’s Christian Holmes and Javier Ruiz 8-6, however, Applegate and Spina couldn’t replicate a win as they lost to Utah State’s Stijn Paardekooper and Roko Savin 8-5.

The singles draw was also split as Applegate beat Washington State’s Matteo Savio 6-3, 3-0 while Rossi defeated USU’s Holmes 6-4, 6-2. USU got their revenge in singles as Savin beat Spina 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 and Ruiz defeated Ta 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

This was a nice tune-up for the team as they look ahead to the Easley Memorial which is hosted by UNLV from Nov. 4-6 and the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego from Nov. 2-6.

Utah Women – Texas A&M Fall Invitational

The Utes were in College Station this past weekend where they participated in the Texas A&M Fall Invitational after a disappointing showing at the ITA Regionals last time out.

Competing only in the singles draw this time around Samantha Horwood, Katya Hersh, Kaila Barksdale, Madison Tattini, Marcela Lopez and Anastasia Goncharova all represented the U. Horwood faced off against A&M’s Gianna Pielet and lost 6-1, 6-3 while Hersh also lost to A&M’s Elise Robbins 6-2, 6-3. The poor form continued as Barksdale lost to Texas Tech’s Olivia Peet 6-2, 6-3, Tattini lost to Texas Tech’s Christina Tiglea 6-4, 6-0, and Lopez was defeated by Rice’s Diae El Jardi 6-3, 6-4. Goncharova was able to salvage the only win of the day for the Utes as she beat Rice’s Marte Lambrecht in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

Head coach Ric Mortera had some hopeful comments, stating that the team “definitely had some challenging matches to end the weekend with,” and that they “certainly would like to have some of those situations back. However, that is the great thing about the fall. We learn a lot about how our development plans are going and what areas we need to look at. It will be great to get home, heal up and get ready for our next event.”

The Utes will look to bounce back at the UNLV Invite which will be held from Nov. 11-13.

