‘Stranger Things Season 4’: Queer Coding & A Suspenseful Finale

This article contains spoilers.

The queer coding and new bonds teased in “Stranger Things” season four are well worth the wait of production time between seasons.

Stranger Things Four

With Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) still experiencing difficulties with her powers and Hopper’s (David Harbour) sudden disappearance at the finale of season three, fans had plenty of things to hang on the edge of their seat for when the first half of season four premiered on May 27.

Season four was concentrated in both a Russian prison and the familiar backdrop of Hawkins, Indiana. The story arcs split between two groups — one concerned with a new evil at home and the other fighting similar horrors amid the Soviet Union’s control.

However, season four more interestingly brings queerness into focus through Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp).

New Characters and Old Favorites

Since her introduction in season three, Robin has been the show’s only explicitly queer character. She spends most of seasons three and four pining over Vickie (Amybeth McNulty), a girl in band with her at Hawkins High.

Robin’s quirks, sense of humor and awkward interactions with other characters are quick to endear her to all viewers but especially queer ones.

Season four, however, opens the gate for a possibility of more queer coding in this and future seasons.

Will Byers has become the show’s possible queer-coded protagonist. His tearful speech about Mike (Finn Wolfhard) as the heart of the Dungeons and Dragons party has built on earlier hints (rainbow spaceship from season two, anyone?) and brought more queerness to the show since the introduction of Robin in season three. Will also has a conversation with his brother Johnathan (Charlie Heaton) in which Johnathan reminds Will that he can tell him anything and that he wants their relationship to remain close and intact.

With support systems and love interests already being drawn up for Will and Robin it’s a safe bet to assume that more queerness could be coming to Hawkins, a queerness which adds dimension to some already wonderful characters.

Queer coding aside, Robin and Will, are already some of the shows most dynamic and strong characters.

“You’re The Heart”

Will’s speech, and his reveal of the art piece he made for the groups D&D party hint that he has been plausibly coded as another facet of queerness in the show. Branded a “zombie boy” from season one, Will still holds a connection to the Upside Down and has been an outsider looking at things from a different angle since early on.

Will’s association with the Mind Flayer, Demogorgon and the Upside Down all prove interesting connections to what sets him apart from the show’s other main characters. A concrete reveal of him as queer would make season five truly exciting for queer audiences hoping for more representation in film and TV.

Who knows? Maybe the next season will transform ashes into the blooms of new beginnings for “zombie boy” — beginnings that bring the viewer happily into the carefree drawing of a rainbow ship without any queerbaiting.

[email protected]

@whit_fuller_