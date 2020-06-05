#BlackLivesMatter in Salt Lake City: A Photo Series

Demonstrators raise their fists in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in front of the Utah State Capitol Building in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 4th 2020. (Mark Draper | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

By Jacqueline Mumford, Mark Draper, Ivana Martinez, Gwen Christopherson, and Manasij Mukherjee
June 5, 2020

On Capitol Hill

Members of the Utah Highway Patrol look out over protesters gathered in front of the Utah State Capitol Building on June 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Draper | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Signs

A masked protester stands among the crowd gathered in front of the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, on June 4, 2020. (Photo by Manasij Mukherjee | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Speaking Up

A protester speaks out against police corruption and violence as armed National Guard and other law enforcement officers watch from the steps of the Utah State Capitol Building on June 4, 2020.(Photo by Mark Draper | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Taking Action

Protesters for the Black Lives Matter movement confront National Guard on 500 S. 200 East in Salt Lake City chanting "why are you in riot gear? I don't see no riot here!"(Photo by Ivana Martinez | The Daily Utah Chronicle)