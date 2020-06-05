#BlackLivesMatter in Salt Lake City: A Photo Series
Demonstrators raise their fists in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in front of the Utah State Capitol Building in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 4th 2020. (Mark Draper | The Daily Utah Chronicle)
A protester speaks out against police corruption and violence as armed National Guard and other law enforcement officers watch from the steps of the Utah State Capitol Building on June 4, 2020.(Photo by Mark Draper | The Daily Utah Chronicle)
Protesters for the Black Lives Matter movement confront National Guard on 500 S. 200 East in Salt Lake City chanting "why are you in riot gear? I don't see no riot here!"(Photo by Ivana Martinez | The Daily Utah Chronicle)
Mark Draper is the photo editor. He’s currently working towards an Environmental Communication B.S. with a minor in Documentary Studies, and spends his time, at work and at play, taking pictures and making videos.
Ivana Martinez is the assistant news editor. Martinez is a book enthusiast, novelist, and the assistant news editor for the Daily Utah Chronicle. When she isn’t writing, interviewing or reading, she’s probably disco skating. Martinez is studying communications journalism at the University of Utah.
