Celebrating Pride Month With Film

Pride month is a time to celebrate and increase visibility of the LGBTQ community. Members of the LGBTQ community have long faced terrible amounts of hate, discrimination and exclusion. Because of this, June is an important month to remember how far society has come in terms of love and acceptance. At the same time, we have to remember how far along society must still go to be fully non-discriminatory towards the LGBTQ community.

Although we are missing out on the usual parades and other festivities that Pride month would normally be filled with this June, there are still other ways to cherish this month. Various art forms such as music, tv shows and books highlighting the joys of pride month have been made available online. But one of the best ways to virtually enjoy pride is through films. There is a wide variety of movies released telling stories of the LGBTQ community on an individual level as well as a societal level. In a time where parades are not considered safe because of the pandemic, movies are a great way to celebrate pride and fill your screen with history, joy and rainbows.

Recommended Films

A classic film worth watching during pride is “Milk,” released in 2008. The film tells the story of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected official in the state of California. Harvey Milk was a martyr for the gay rights movement, as he was assassinated by another elected official. In “Milk,” actor Sean Penn delivers a powerful performance in his portrayal of Harvey Milk. This film is a fantastic retelling of a piece of history that not enough people are familiar with. “Milk” can be streamed online through iTunes, Amazon Prime, VUDU and YouTube.

Another great film to celebrate pride month is “Love, Simon.” The movie was released in 2018, and was hit with huge popularity. “Love, Simon” follows the story of fictional character Simon Spier as he navigates high school while hiding his sexuality from his friends and family. This film might be a well-known movie, but it relates to a problem that many teens in the LGBTQ community have gone through and continue to go through — fear of judgment and being ostracized. “Love, Simon” is a beautiful film that captures the feelings of many who have lived through similar circumstances and the empathy of those who have not.

These two movies do not come close to comprising the number of films that are made to celebrate the LGBTQ community and Pride month. However, both films tug at the heart. These films are wonderful for watching when you find yourself missing the color-stormed parades we would normally be enjoying this time of year. Make no mistake, films are no substitute for the in-person celebrations we are missing out on, but for the time being, films are a great way to feel connected and experience the LGBTQ community from afar.

