Streaming Salt Lake Film Society at Home

The Salt Lake Film Society has had to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic like every other business in the nation. Since many films are already accessible online, the temporary transition did not appear to be as hard for this organization. For those who are not familiar with Salt Lake Film Society (SLFS), here is a description of their services: “Salt Lake Film Society is SLC’s nonprofit community art house cinema. We provide access to independent film, documentaries, and international film.”

As the majority of cinemas closed their doors, SLFS had to shut down all of their in-person screenings because of the COVID-19 lockdown protocol. However, they have been able to stream original films during the pandemic through their website. One can choose from twelve films to watch at the moment on Salt Lake Film Society’s website. Film topics consist of current issues such as the Black Lives Matter movement, COVID-19 and Pride month. There are also films that feature the interesting lives of diverse individuals, including the infamous Vincent Van Gogh and the more common Diana Kennedy.

Anyone can create an account with SLFS so they may experience these intriguing films. The organization is selling “@home” tickets that can be purchased online until the cinema reopens again. Some movies have specific showtimes where the viewers tune in at the designated time, while others provide the on-demand option where the film can be watched at the buyer’s leisure.

Despite the accommodations that SLFS has had to create, they are still trying their hardest to fulfill their goals. As stated in their mission statement, “We educate, advocate, and inform about — and through — cinema. We promote diversity through film exhibition and creation. We foster film talent and cultivate film appreciation and participation. Our programs and venues ensure that the potent ideas and voices of film are accessible to everyone in our community.”

Given the current events, whether it be the pandemic or the racial issues in our country, SLFS has helped educate the community with their film showings. In this time when connection matters most, we rely on organizations that help us do that. SLFS has continued to keep the public up to date on important events and issues in our community through their online services. “Film is such an important communication medium — it captures our imaginations, provides inspiration and informs us of important stories needing to be told,” said Kris Liacopoulous, founder of SLFS. “Finally, it records our cultures and our histories in intensely personal ways and brings them to life when projected on-screen.”

SLFS has played a significant role in keeping the community informed during this pandemic, and I hope the cinema will be open to the public very soon. As for now, grab a bowl of popcorn, kick your feet up and press play on the film of your choice in your living room — the couch is more comfortable than movie theater seats anyway.

