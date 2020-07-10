Unrest in the City: A Photo Series

Salt Lake police officers in riot gear charge at protesters in the streets of Salt Lake City on July 9, 2020. (Photo by Ivana Martinez | Daily Utah Chronicle)

By Ivana Martinez, Assistant News Editor
July 10, 2020

The Protest

Protester draws with chalk on street in front of the district attorney's office after the decision made by Sim Gill that declared officers involved in the killing of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal were justified on July 9, 2020. (Photo by Ivana Martinez | Daily Utah Chronicle)

Painting the Streets Red

Protesters link arms as they face police officers in riot gear near State St. in Salt Lake City on July 9,2020. (Photo by Ivana Martinez | Daily Utah Chronicle)

The Police

Police in riot gear surround and block in protesters in the streets of Salt Lake City on July 9, 2020. (Photo by Ivana Martinez | Daily Utah Chronicle)

 

