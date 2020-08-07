2020 Emmy Nominations

The Emmys are almost upon us once again. The nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards were announced on July 28 with the winners to be announced on September 20.

Here is a list of the most prominent categories and the nominees for each. The complete list of categories and nominees can be found on their website:

Best Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

“What We Do In the Shadows” (FX Networks)

Leading Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Leading Actress, Comedy

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Daniel Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”)

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Best Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

”Ozark” (Netflix)

”Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

”The Crown” (Netflix)

”The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney +)

Lead Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Lead Actress, Drama

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Supporting Actor, Drama

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actress, Drama

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Limited Series or TV Movie

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“Mrs. America” (FX Networks)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

“American Son” (Netflix)

”Bad Education” (HBO)

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones” (Netflix)

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” (Netflix)

Lead Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”)

Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)

Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”)

Lead Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Octavia Spencer (“Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Regina King (“Watchmen”)

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Dylan McDermott (“Hollywood”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”)

Jovan Aedepo (“Watchmen”)

Louis Gossett Jr. (“Watchmen”)

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Holland Taylor (“Hollywood”)

Margo Martindale (“Mrs. America”)

Tracey Ullman (“Mrs. America”)

Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Jean Smart (“Watchmen”)

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman (“Making It“)

Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”)

Karamo Brown, Anton Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”)

RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary and Robert Herjavec (“Shark Tank”)

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio (“Top Chef”)

