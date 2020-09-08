Windstorm Aftermath: A Photo Series

Fallen+trees+and+debris+is+strewn+across+Salt+Lake+City%27s+East+Central+neighborhood+on+Tuesday%2C+September+8%2C+2020+after+a+powerful+windstorm.+Some+streets+are+completely+blocked+and+cars+crushed.+%28Photo+by+Jack+Gambassi+%7C+The+Daily+Utah+Chronicle%29

Fallen trees and debris is strewn across Salt Lake City's East Central neighborhood on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 after a powerful windstorm. Some streets are completely blocked and cars crushed. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

By Jack Gambassi and Eric Jensen
September 8, 2020

DSC_0279
Gallery|15 Photos
Fallen trees and debris strewn across Salt Lake City's East Central neighborhood on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 after a powerful windstorm. Some streets are completely blocked and cars crushed. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)