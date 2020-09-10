Twilight Concert Series Presents ‘Light Up Locals,’ A New Twist on Venue Shows for a Good Cause

During normal operations, the Salt Lake City Twilight Concert Series allows community members to rejoice in the last days of Summer. Balmy weather, resplendent colors, quirky food trucks, and festival nostalgia normally come to mind for Twilight Concert attendees, but this year, things will play out a little differently. This is because of widespread closures beginning in March that have contributed to an inordinate number of canceled shows, having a profound, negative impact on local musicians all over Salt Lake County.

Enter “Light Up Locals,” a virtual benefit concert launched by the collaborative efforts of S&S Presents and the Salt Lake City Arts Council, working simultaneously to ease the burden placed on musicians and re-energize a largely disheartened community. The concert presents as one of the many opportunities for people across Salt Lake to give back to their local artists while experiencing live entertainment from the safety of their homes.

Starting at the modest price of $10, buyers not only gain access to the digital concert experience featuring this year’s lineup – Lord Vox, The National Parks, Marqueza, and Joshy Soul – they also contribute directly to Twilight Concert Series’ relief fund. Patrons interested in donating larger amounts can also choose from different donation tiers, ranging from the initial ticket value of $10 all the way up to $250 or more. Substantive perks apply to each tier, for example, donations of $50 or more will earn the buyer Twilight Concert Series merchandise and two vouchers good for a future concert hosted by S&S Presents.

The proceeds are designated towards $500 emergency COVID relief packages for out-of-work musicians. Will Sartain, the owner of S&S Presents, says of the initiative, “We are hoping this effort does some good to help keep [them] afloat in a time of need.” Any musicians facing financial loss from the outbreak of COVID-19 are invited to apply.

The benefit concert arguably helps more than just the artists, but people who wish to enjoy live music and ambiance without compromising their health. There are also some surprising benefits to attending a virtual concert, one being the elusive “front-row experience” guaranteed for every attendee.

Some critics may be skeptical of the brand-new virtual format, but the Arts Council is working hard to make the experience viable for everyone. Samantha Smith, Partnerships & Communication Manager of the Salt Lake City Arts Council, notes how b-roll footage will aid in the immersive component of the show by applying different camera angles. Despite the pandemic throwing a wrench in many future projects, Smith remains optimistic in regards to what the Salt Lake City Arts Council can achieve. “People want to be at something, but they have plans,” she says of working professionals for whom in-person events aren’t always feasible. In her view, “Light Up Locals” is the first endeavor within our rapidly changing landscape, to bring the event directly to its audience.

The fundraiser will take donations until Sept. 25., more information on the “Light Up Locals” virtual benefit concert can be found here.

