The Chronicle Playlist: Falling Leaves and Changing Music
October 23, 2020
With the shifting temperatures, the turn to autumn typically brings a shift in my listening habits as well. Whereas in the summer I typically reach for upbeat pop music, in the fall, I find myself queueing up more indie and alternative artists that offer a more laid-back style. This semester has been one of the most demanding for many people who have been experiencing compounded stress from the pandemic and a looming election, on top of dealing with classes. So, to offer a little bit of escapism and respite in music, here are the songs that I’m currently playing on repeat.
“Adidas”
Peach Pit
From the deluxe edition of the Vancouver band’s most recent release, “You and Your Friends,” this track explores laid-back rock and sets the perfect background for walking through a pile of perfectly crisp fallen leaves.
“Was It Something I Said” (feat. Cavetown)
MyKey, Cavetown
Full of bedroom pop and indie rock influence, this collaboration from MyKey and Cavetown feels like a warm embrace. In addition to the gentle instrumentals, this track has some amazing lyrics, including one of my favorite lines — “running on negative hours of sleep,” a sentiment that hits all too close to home during midterms season.
“Lew’s Lullaby”
Ritt Momney
While most people might now recognize Ritt Momney for their viral cover of “Put Your Records On,” this track from their debut album offers a beautiful introduction to their unique and dreamy indie sound.
“Untitled”
Kate Bollinger
With light and airy vocals paired against jazzier instrumentation, Kate Bollinger’s music is easy to listen to and get lost within.
“Watery Brain”
Valley
Valley’s alternative pop is something I could listen to all day long, and “Watery Brain” exemplifies their expertise at songwriting. This song’s slow build to the bridge encapsulates the sensation of growing up, becoming an adult and realizing how to move on from certain people.
“Fifteen on a Skateboard”
Diners
The opening sounds of a literal skateboard fully immerse the listener in this track that offers a laid back escape.
“Kubes”
machinegum
As one of my favorite discoveries of the summer and a group I’m still obsessed with, machinegum and their track “Kubes” is full of enjoyable elements — I’ve continued to discover new components of this song on each subsequent listen. ‘80s electro-pop is alive and well, but machinegum translates this genre into the modern era with their debut album, “Conduit.”
“Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)”
The 1975
From their latest album, “Notes on a Conditional Form,” this song remains one of my favorite recent releases from The 1975. “Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)” samples from The Temptations, and this track’s retro ‘90s pop influence is simply irresistible.
“Halloween”
HUNNY
While this song slightly stands out from the other songs in this playlist, I’ve always thought that HUNNY’s “Halloween” was such a fun song, and there’s no better time to listen to it than in October. Full of ‘80s pop references and indie punk rock elements, “Halloween” demands your attention and invites you to dance along as well.
“Daytime”
Lunar Vacation
To round out the playlist, this song from Lunar Vacation showcases their bright and optimistic indie-pop. “Daytime” embodies the sentiment and sensation of a daydream — it’s sweet and whimsical, but it doesn’t remain detached from reality.
For me, these songs create the perfect backdrop for walking around campus or taking a drive in the canyons, surrounded by vibrant autumn hues. This playlist can be found with other music recommendations from the Chronicle on our Spotify.
Kate Button is an arts writer and copy editor for The Daily Utah Chronicle. She first joined the Chronicle as a copy editor in 2018 and then added writing for the arts desk in 2019 to further explore her interests in music, concerts and theatre. Kate will graduate in May 2021 with an H.B.A. in English and minors in Spanish and Philosophy. Kate is also a contributor for Her Campus Utah, and she hopes to continue working as a journalist at a larger publication like The New York Times or Rolling Stone.
