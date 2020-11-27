To Binge or Not to Binge Episode 84: ‘Interrogation’

When watching a true crime series, it can be easy to criticize the detectives or wish that the investigation was covered in a different manner. “Interrogation” aims to fulfill these audience desires as you are placed in control of how the investigation and series progresses.

At the top of every episode you’re reminded, “When cold case detectives reopen an unsolved case, they abandon the linear narrative presented in the files of the original investigation. Instead, they determine their own investigative path, following the evidence in the order they choose. Watch the episodes in the order you choose. Follow the evidence.”

“Interrogation” places the audience in the driver’s seat. You can utilize your own investigative inquiries to determine which storylines you want to follow. Each episode features a different interrogation or interview with various characters — and whom you decide to hear from next may persuade you to think in certain ways about who is guilty or innocent.

By adopting a nonlinear format, “Interrogation” ambitiously attempts to recreate the process of reading through case files, uncovering new evidence and finding key players as you watch the series unfold according to your own design.

To Binge or Not to Binge?

“Interrogation” depicts the aftermath of the murder of Mary Fisher (Joanna Going), a crime her son Eric (Kyle Gallner) was accused of. The series instructs that all viewers start with episode one and end with episode 10, but with every episode in between — the order is up to you.

Set in Sherman Oaks, California, “Interrogation” focuses on Eric’s battles with addiction, his strained relationships with his parents, the corruption of the LAPD and injustices in the court system — all while we, the audience, are left to come to our own conclusions about who is telling the truth and who could be trying to push a certain agenda.

The murder of Mary Fisher is based upon the real murder of Dorka Lisker in 1983. While the names have been changed for the “Interrogation” dramatization, all the remaining details remain the same. The case spans over two decades, and the development of new evidence, new technology, new interviews and new backstories constantly changes the storyline of the case.

The series’ innovative manner of storytelling is compelling, but the nonlinear presentation coupled with a story arc of over 23 years creates new challenges for traditional fans of true crime. However, if you are able to immerse yourself in the story and embrace the option to become your own detective — the series succeeds. Even if you get confused along the way, the fixed start and end points offer a more traditional sense of order to the series.

Best Episode

Personally, whenever I watch true crime shows, I am always intrigued by the suspects’ histories and backgrounds. I want to know what their life was like before the crime, how they came to act in such a way and what could have contributed to their possible motivations. For these reasons, the “Det. Dave Russell vs Kim Decker 1982” episode was one of my favorites.

Set one year before the murder, this episode uncovers Eric’s history of addiction, his previous interactions with Detective Dave Russell (Peter Sarsgaard) — the lead investigator in the Mary Fisher murder — and how Eric’s prior relationships could either foreshadow or absolve him of the criminal accusations.

Each episode will reveal new information and will challenge you to reconsider the prejudices you may have against any of the characters — but this episode is one of my favorites for demonstrating just how complex each of the characters’ lives were before this horrific crime took place.

Final Verdict

Initially, I was intrigued by the unique format of “Interrogation.” The ability to choose for yourself the order of the episodes was incredibly innovative, and I think this format could suggest a new future for series that are housed entirely within an online streaming platform. But besides my intrigue in this new format, I kept watching this series because I was so interested in figuring out what happened as we learn more and more about each characters’ motivations and their various ways of telling the same story from different perspectives throughout the series.

“Interrogation” demonstrates that to have a successful streaming series, both the story and the storytelling format are incredibly important and essential to your overall opinion of the case. Succinctly told in ten episodes, “Interrogation” pulls you in and taps into human curiosity as the murder unfolds — but you must be an active participant to make the most of this inventive format.

Similar Shows

While “Interrogation” is unique in its original ordering built for a streaming platform, other shows that focus on true crime or detective work are “Des,” “Line of Duty” and “Making a Murderer.”

Trigger Warnings

Given the material focus of the series, “Interrogation” contains a significant amount of potentially triggering content. The series includes violence, assault, bloody injuries, domestic violence, sex, profanity, hard drug use and addiction.

“Interrogation”

4.5/5 stars

One season, 10 episodes — around 45 minutes each — for a total of 7.5 hours

Available to stream on CBS All Access

