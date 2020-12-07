Utah Swim and Dive Jumps into 2020-2021 Season

University of Utah Utes Men’s Swimming and Diving Team members cheer one another during a dual meet vs. University of Southern California at the Ute Natatoriam in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2020. (Photo by Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah Swim and Dive teams are back in the water after a long wait to compete. The team competed in two different meets this weekend. The swim team went to compete in Provo, UT for a time trials event while the dive team went to Flagstaff, AZ to compete.

Day 1

The Dive team had a great first day with Tony Chen placing first on 1m in the men’s division. Sophomore Chase Hindmarsh, placed within the top-10 of that same event. On the women’s side, Lizze DeCecco also had a first-place showing on the 3m event. Fellow teammates Emma Ruchlala placed third and Lexi Mills placed sixth in the event.

Day 2

Utah Dive kept things rolling as they entered the next day of competition. Tony Chen placed first in the 3m event while Chase Hindmarsh and Luke McDivitt made notable runs in the event, both placing within the top-10. The women kept dominating their events. Regan Claudfield competed in the platform event earning a solid third place.

Day 3

On the final day of competition, the men competed in the platform event while the women competed in the 3m event. The men had Luke McDivitt and Chase Hindmarsh compete on platform. Both showed a solid performance of placing third and fourth place in the event. The women also had a solid showing in their event. Emma Ruchlala placed third while Lizzy DeCecco placed seventh. Lexi Mills and Regan Claudfield both competed in this event and earned a top-20 placement.

The team also named their 2020-21 team captains. The leadership team will feature Mandy Gebhart, Emma Broome, Emma Ruchala, Andrew Britton and Robert King.

This is a good start to the season as the Utes look forward to the next competition. Both teams have yet to announce when the next meets will take place for the 2020-21 season.

