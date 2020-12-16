Women’s Basketball Welcomes Arizona and Arizona State to Huntsman Center

University of Utah women’s basketball player, NIYAH BECKER (#14), advances the ball down the court in the game against Montana State University on Dec. 11, 2020 in the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

After what can only be described as a disappointing defeat at the hands of Colorado, the University of Utah women’s basketball team is gearing up for a four-game home stand, starting with showdowns against Arizona State and Arizona.

While Utah so far has had an up and down season, currently sitting at 2-2, head coach Lynn Roberts did not appear to be too concerned. In her weekly press conference, coach Roberts expressed that the Utes are experiencing normal growing pains.

“We have two home games coming up against two very good Arizona games,” Lynn Roberts said. “We’re coming off peaks and valleys of what is a basketball season and what is this season with COVID. No rest for the weary, we just keep plugging along.”

Coach Roberts continued by saying that the Utes are fundamentally sound yet must strengthen the little things to find success in the Pac 12.

“We have to get better in the little things. It’s not the major thing. This league chews and spits out anything soft, whether that’s a player or a team. I believe in our team, and I believe in our players.” Roberts said.

When asked about the reality of the young nature of the team, Coach Roberts did not appear to be worried, sighting that Andrea Torres and Dru Gylten have emerged as the leaders on this team.

“Today, I felt Andre and Dru set the tone at practice,” Roberts said. “They were in the huddle and said we need to change things now, and they backed it up. It’s easy to say that when you’re in a circle and another to it when you’re practicing. They have the experience and maturity. They are our leaders for sure.

While the Utes may be trending in the correct direction internally, they must speed up their clock. This week promises to be yet another challenge to this young squad.

Utah will first come up against the red hot Sun Devils. Arizona State currently boasts a record of 5-2 and will be facing Utah fresh off a 64-55 victory over San Diego.

The Utes will have to be aggressive and prepare to take a hit or two against the Arizona State. Coach Roberts appeared to be aware of the task at hand, stating, “It is no surprise that ASU plays physical.”

With players such as Jaddan Simmons and Eboni Walker able to reign points down at will, Utah must tighten its defense and force the Sun Devils to take low percentage looks.

After a one day recovery, Utah will face the other team from Arizona. The undefeated No. 6 Wildcats will have already bested two of their Pac 12, including in-state rival Arizona State.

Utah will have to pay close attention to shooters such as Aari McDonald and Cate Reese, both coming off great games against the Sun Devils.

While Utah has faced its share of challenges in this young 2020-21 season, there is still much to look forward to. The two games this week will test Utah’s ability to play physical and play quality defense.

If this young Ute squad can even manage to split this week’s games, there will be much to build on as the season progresses.

