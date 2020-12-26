Freshman Phenom Ty Jordan Passes Away At 19

“University of Utah Football freshman running-back Ty Jordan (#22) after scoring his first touchdown of the game in the Utes’ comeback win against Washington State University on Dec. 18, 2020 in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)”

Devastating news comes from the University of Utah football team as freshman running back Ty Jordan has died. Jordan who was named the conference offensive freshman of the year earlier this week was 19.

Utah football confirmed the news early on Saturday morning with a Tweet that stated “Rest in Peace, #22. Forever in our hearts. We love you, Ty.”

Rest In Peace, #22. Forever in our hearts. We love you, Ty. pic.twitter.com/ZaXjWKg4Nc — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 26, 2020

The initial reports coming out of Texas state that Jordan was shot late Friday night. The story was confirmed by the local ABC station in Texas who stated that Jordan was involved in an ‘accidental shooting.’ That statement was then confirmed by the Denton Police Department.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham released the following statement about Jordan’s tragic passing.

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan. Ty’s personality and smile were infectious, and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty, and may you rest in peace,” Whittingham said.

Athletic director Mark Harlan in a statement said the department is working on providing resources for all those who were close to Jordan.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Ty Jordan’s passing early this morning, and our thoughts and prayers are with those who loved him dearly, including the young men in our football program. Our priority is on supporting his family and the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our football program who are so deeply hurting right now. Coach Whittingham and I are working closely to provide support and resources for our Utah Football family in this extremely difficult time.”

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott also issued the following statement concerning the passing of Jordan:

“We share in the shock and sadness felt by our Utah community today upon learning of the passing of one of our family members, Ty Jordan. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with his loved ones. The entire Pac-12 and college football family mourn this tremendous loss.”

Coaches, current players and former players all reacted to the news on Twitter.

This cut deep. Love you always brotha. pic.twitter.com/gyHKOP7sOV — Clark Phillips lll (@ClarkPhillips21) December 26, 2020

Love you lil big homie💙🙏🏽Fly high and take care of ya mom🕊 pic.twitter.com/Xs0s8MfWn0 — Nick Ford 🇵🇹 (@FearThat55) December 26, 2020

He was very humble about his success! When he received the game ball after the OSU game, the first thing he did was share it with the oline! Never a show off, just a hard worker! He was a good man with a good soul! We will pray for your family brother! https://t.co/avTbhh5hpU — Jaren Kump™ (@jarenkump68) December 26, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken. So much talent and so fun to watch. Rest In Peace, Ty Jordan. Prayers up for the Jordan family 🙏🏼 — Garett Bolles (@gbolles72) December 26, 2020

Fly high young king, gone too soon man. 😔🕊 #LLTY pic.twitter.com/izgsSYPlHv — Solomon Enis (@SolomonEnis) December 26, 2020

Most will see the player we see the person a team is a family. For some it’s about W’s and L’s. Stars and rankings for us it’s about people and making a difference. Today we lost one to the game of life and it hurts. We can make a difference . Don’t observe DO pic.twitter.com/f7vkOsvxEX — Coach Guy Holliday (@eagle88me) December 26, 2020

Jordan had a breakout season for the Utes. After winning the starting job for the team he finished the season with 597 yards and six touchdowns on 83 carries. He averaged 7.2 yards per carry and was named the freshman of the week for the conference three weeks in a row. Additionally, Jordan was named to the All-Pac-12 second team and was the first Utah freshman to have three consecutive 100-yard rushing games since the 1995 season.

The Daily Utah Chronicle sends their thoughts and prayers to the Jordan family as well as the Utah Football Family.

