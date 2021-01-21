Huntsman+Mental+Health+Institute+Dedication+Highlights+Need+for+Institute

In Nov. 2019, the Huntsman family pledged $150M towards the Huntsman Mental Health Institute, which offers comprehensive mental health and psychiatric care. On Jan. 14, 2021, the University of Utah and the Huntsman family dedicated the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well as pledged their continued support for the mental health crisis in Salt Lake City.

Through an online broadcast, President Ruth Watkins, CEO of U Health Dr. Michael Good and CEO of HMHI Dr. Mark Rapaport gathered to talk about the necessity of the HMHI in the current mental health situation in Salt Lake City.

President Watkins said the institute which has been in the works since 2019 is a much-needed resource.

With COVID-19 dominating 2020, President Watkins said that the University of Utah could have put off the building of the HMHI, but the University felt that it was a needed endeavor with the increase in mental health problems over the past year.

“None of us are immune from the effects of mental health,” Good said.

Good talked about how the crisis lines and how SafeUT is a part of HMHI. Good stated that crisis lines have had an increase in 30% amount of time spent on the phone since the pandemic started.

Dr. Andrew Smith, who works WITH HMHI, said “PSTD, anxiety, and depression in EMTs currently is similar to what was seen after 9/11.”

Smith said utilizing the many programs available through HMHI will help to lower those numbers.

The mental health priorities that were outlined in 2019 have become more prevalent now because of the pandemic, said David Huntsman, President and COO, Huntsman Foundation as he stood with his sister Christena Huntsman Durham, Executive VP, Huntsman Foundation.

Together, Huntsman and Durham unveiled the new logo for HMHI. The broadcast showed the employees of HMHI’s feelings on the new logo as well as showing some locations of the new logo. It also gave the employees a chance to share their thoughts on the need for HMHI overall.

Lastly, Dr. Rapaport came out and spoke on taking on the CEO position and his hopes for what he plans to do with the position before the broadcast ended. After the broadcast, there was a short Q&A with Dr. Rapaport, Dr. Good, Huntsman, and Durham.

