Utah Swim and Dive Sweep Colorado Mesa

U of U swimmer during the swim and dive meet vs The Colo Mesa Mavericks on Jan 23, 2021 at the Ute Natatorium on campus. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah swept Colorado Mesa in both Men’s and Women’s Swimming and in the Diving Event. The women beat Colorado Mesa 176-67 while the Men won 191-52. The day was made even more successful as two pool records were broken by Maddie Woznick in the 50m free pool event and Cooper Deryk in the 100m fly event.

Women’s Swim Team

The women’s swim team took both first and second place in the 200 medley relay event. In the next event, the Utes found themselves in another first and second place dominance as Taylor Kabacy won the 1,000m freestyle event with Mandy Gebhart coming in a close second-place finish.

The Utes swept the podium in both the 200m free and 50m free events. In the 200 IM event, Sadie Edwards took second place with a time of 2:05.76. Charity Pittard came in third place with a time of 2:07.23. The Utes took first and second place in the 100m fly event.

Woznick and Kayla Miller took first and second place in the 100m free event. Audry Reimer took first place in the 100m back event. In the 500m free event, Sarah McClendon and Cameron Daniell took first and second place. Pittard took first place in the 100m breaststroke event. And the Utes competed in the 400m relay sweeping Colorado Mesa.

Men’s Swim Team

The men’s swim team continued the win streak by winning their first event of the day in the 200 medley relay. Nick Beeker won the 1000m freestyle event with a time of 9:43.88.

The next event was the 200m freestyle where the Utes swept the podium. In the 50m event, Cooper deRyk, Felix Chiun and Andrew Britton swept the event taking first, second and third place, respectively. DeRyk continued to go on and win the 100m fly event.

In the 200 IM event, Holden Ellsworth took first place with a time of 1:53.35. Finn O’Haimhirgin followed by taking first place in the 100m free event. Andrei Ungur took first place in the 100m back with Ryan Garstang coming in second place. Nathan Ramey won the 500m free event. Britton won the 100m breast event.

The last event of the day was the 400m free relay. The Utes won this event taking both first and second place in the event.

Dive Team

The winning momentum continued throughout the day as the Dive team had a successful day.

Lizzy DeCecco took first place in both the 3m and 1m events which helped the women’s team win this weekend. Lexi Mills followed closely behind DeCecco and finished in second in both events. Regan Caufield helped the Utes sweep these events by taking third on the podium.

Tony Chen swept the 3m and 1m events while fellow teammate Chase Hindmarsh took third in the events. Jenner Pennock took fifth place in the 3m event and sixth place in the 1m event.

Overall the Utah men and women’s swim and dive teams had a successful day hosting Colorado Mesa. Utah’s next competition is next weekend against BYU.

