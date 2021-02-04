Sexual Assault on Campus: Here’s What You Need to Know

Trigger warning: This article covers instances of sexual assault.

On Feb. 4 at around 3 a.m., a campus safety alert was sent out to students by the University of Utah Department of Public Safety via text and email that a sexual assault had occurred from around 8:30-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 3. It was reported to campus police by a U healthcare worker.

“The victim was on their way to meet someone on campus and reported that two unidentified males approached from behind a dumpster and proceeded to sexually assault the victim,” the report read.

In an update to students at 12 p.m. U Police said that the victim was a minor, who was not affiliated with the U, and that while the location of the assault was still unknown, the investigation was ongoing.

“I just feel like we need to put in more work and effort as students and as a university to kind of combat these issues so that they don’t happen,” said junior Aarushi Rohaj, President and founder of Students for Action Focused Empowerment (SAFEU).

Rohaj said she was quite surprised to see the alerts on her phone this morning and felt that as a campus community, the U needs to come together to put these issues to rest so they do not keep coming back.

“I think the biggest thing right now for students, if they are afraid, is for them to focus on their own safety, because obviously university officials and administrators are working towards the case itself, but it’s very important for students to also be very aware of their own safety,” Rohaj said.

According to Rohaj, the Center for Student Wellness and the U Counseling Center offer mental health resources for students to reach out to if they are concerned, stressed, or need help.

An update from U Police with more information is expected Friday at 5 p.m and further campus safety updates can be found here. Support and resources are available at the university SafeU website.

