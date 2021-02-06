Utah Dive has Strong Showing in Colorado

Diver during the swim and dive meet vs The Colo Mesa Mavericks on Jan 23, 2021 at the Ute Natatorium on campus. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah Men’s and Women’s dive team went to Colorado Springs this weekend to compete in the Air Force Diving Invitational. On the first day, the women competed in the 3m event while the men competed in the 1m event. The second day, the women will compete in the 1m event and the men will take on the 3m event. On the final day, the platform event will take place.

The women took both second and third place in the 3m event on the first day. Lexi Mills scored 317.10 to take second place and Emma Ruchula took third with a score of 290.70. Lizzy DeCecco took fourth place with a score of 289.95. On the men’s side, Tony Chen took third place in the 1m event with a score of 327.45. Chase Hindmarsh came in sixth place with a score of 275.10.

On the second day, DeCecco took second place in the 1m event with a score of 282.30. Right behind her was Ruchula in third and Mills in fourth. The men also had a successful day of competition: Chen took first place in the 3m event. Luke McDivitt took fourth place and Hindmarsh came in eighth place in the event.

On the third day, Ruchula took third place in the platform event with Mills coming in tenth place and DeCecco coming in twelfth. The men had a successful event. McDivitt won the platform event with a score of 335.95. Hindmarsh came in sixth place and Chen took eighth place.

It was yet another great showing for Chen who last week was named the conference’s men’s diver of the week. Mills was named the conference’s female diver of the week as well. It is the first time the pair has been honored by the conference. Swimmer Cooper DeRyk was named the men’s swimmer of the week after he broke the school’s record for the 100 fly for the second week in a row. The new record stands at 47.14 seconds. He also won the 50 free and helped the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay teams clinch first place in the sweep of BYU.

Overall, the Utes had a successful competition in Colorado Springs. The Men’s next event will be taking on USC. The women’s team will be off until Feb. 24 when they will head to the Pac-12 Championship. The women’s divers competition will take place in Tucson while the women’s swimming portion of the championship will take place in Huston.

