32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards Nominees Announced

Impactful projects centering on LGBTQ people of color, women, and transgender issues lead the 2021 GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) Media Award nominations, recognizing diversity, intersectionality and representation for the 32nd annual celebration. Since 1989, GLAAD has honored media for their representation of the LGBTQ community and the issues that those in the community face.

This year’s awards include 198 nominees in 28 award categories from both mainstream media and media outlets created by and for an LGBTQ audience. Broadcast networks received 14 nominations with cable receiving 29 and streaming services leading the way with 58. The categories range from wide and limited release film to video games to talk shows and journalism.

The Nominees

Nominees are selected based on four pieces of criteria: Fair, Accurate, and Inclusive Representations; Boldness and Originality; Impact; and Overall Quality. Projects are judged on how they deal with the characters and themes in fair, accurate and multi-dimensional ways. Submissions are also considered by the ways the project explores LGBTQ subject matter in original and new ways, increases the cultural dialogue, and reaches audiences that are not regularly exposed to LGBTQ content and issues.

GLAAD collects potential nominees through media monitoring and calls for entries, encouraging media outlets to submit work for consideration. Over 700 GLAAD Media Awards voters comprised of GLAAD staff and board, stakeholders, volunteers and allies vote for the nominees via online ballots. The Review Board then certifies the final list of recipients based on the voting results and their own expert opinions.

Nominees for Outstanding Film – Wide Release include Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “The Old Guard” and “The Prom,” as well as “Happiest Season,” starring Kristen Stewart and “The Craft: Legacy,” directed by Zoe Lister-Jones. Outstanding Film – Limited Release nominees include yet another band of Netflix’s own like “The Boys in the Band” and “The Half of It,” accompanied by crime drama “Kajillionaire” and romance “Ammonite,” starring Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet.

For Outstanding Documentary, we have Disney+’s “Howard” and social justice documentary “We Are The Radical Monarchs.” The Outstanding Comedy Series category features, to no surprise, “Schitt’s Creek” in addition to Nick Kroll’s cartoon sitcom “Big Mouth” and Hulu’s “Love, Victor.” Outstanding Drama Series picks include superhero action series “The Umbrella Academy” and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Killing Eve,” which stars Sandra Oh.

In the Outstanding Music Artist and Breakthrough Music Artist categories, we see Miley Cyrus recognized for her turn to rock in “Plastic Hearts.” Lady Gaga is nominated for her sixth studio album “Chromatica” and Sam Smith for “Love Goes.” Nominated artists on the come up include Phoebe Bridgers for her dark, apocalyptic summer release “Punisher” and Japanese singer Rina Sawayama for her debut studio album “Sawayama.”

Notable picks for journalism categories include magazines Billboard, People and Variety, and blogs Gays With Kids, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents and TransGriot.

A complete list of nominees can be found here.

For years GLAAD has been a driving force, pushing back against defamation and stereotypes, and celebrating accurate and inclusive representation with their non-profit work and annual award ceremonies. Their contributions to the social narratives surrounding LGBTQ people are both significant and relevant in today’s climate. For more information on GLAAD.

[email protected]

@_HeatherGraham_