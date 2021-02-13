Streaming Services Sweep 2021 Golden Globe Television Nominations

The Golden Globe nominations for the 2021 ceremony have been announced with streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and HBO leading the charge with the production arm of their businesses making up a large majority of nominated series.

Streaming Services Dominate

Netflix, having churned out Original series after series this year, dominated the nominations with notable titles that swept pop culture with their releases — most notably “Emily In Paris” and “The Crown.” Even shows that weren’t produced by Netflix have still risen to infamy through their availability on their streaming platform component, including Canadian studio Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek.” Netflix also boasts “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Ratched,” and “Ozark” in their nominated line-up, increasing their chances of walking away from the upcoming ceremony with several awards under their belt.

That isn’t to say, however, that Netflix isn’t without competition. Hulu’s crowning glories this season include the Irish drama series “Normal People,” and a personal favorite of mine, “The Great ” — a bawdy dramedy where Elle Fanning stars as the 18th-century Russian ruler Catherine the Great. HBO and HBO Max also have spots in the ring. I was surprised to see that the acclaimed supernatural drama series “Lovecraft Country” only received a single nomination when its cast and crew deserved spots in every category, in my opinion. Still, the production company garnered three Best Television Series nominated with the addition of “The Undoing” and “The Flight Attendant.” It’s worth mentioning that Apple TV+ also produced some worthy competition to the other platforms, but I’m biased in my unwillingness to pay for another subscription service for a few shows.

Performers Lead the Way

Many of the nominated television series boast their leading and supporting actors in the individual categories as well. Helena Bonham-Carter and Gillian Anderson are nominated for “The Crown.” Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”) and Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) represent their Netflix shows. All four stars of “Schitt’s Creek” — Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy — are nominated in their respective categories after sweeping the Emmys last September. Obviously, attention is paid to these major shows with iconic characters.

On the other hand, I have a lot of respect for award shows like these that call attention to stellar performers when the show they starred in did not receive a nomination overall. Jodie Comer was nominated for her great work in “Killing Eve,” Don Cheadle for “Black Monday,” the iconic Cate Blanchett for “Mrs. America” and Ramy Youssef for the titular show “Ramy.”

Critique of Nominations

As a whole, the 2021 Golden Globe Nominations in the television category represent many of the shows that swept through mainstream conversation and occupied much of our attention through continued quarantine. However, as we see with many award shows, it is more of a popularity contest than a comparison of artistry and craft.

Additionally, we’ve been paying attention for years to the lack of racial diversity and gender minority presence in award shows. This year, the Golden Globes television nominations — for television’s many efforts and wonderful productions showing minority representation — has only progressed slightly beyond where it has been.

