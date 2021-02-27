Utah Ski Wins RMISA Championship

University of Utah ski team hosts the Utah Invite where various teams compete in Nordic ski racing at Soldier Hollow, in Heber Utah on Sunday and Monday, January 10-11, 2015

The University of Utah Ski team took to the slopes in Colorado to compete in the RMISA Championship this weekend. The team was successful and won the Championship to remain undefeated this season.

“It feels great to win,” Director of Skiing Fredrik Landstedt said to Utah Athletics. “It was an incredible finish to the regular season for both the men and the women. They skied really well yesterday and today and have been doing an incredible job in tough conditions all year.”

On the first day, Samuel Hendry took second place in the 10k Classic to start the Utes off to a hot start. Ola Jordheim came in sixth place, Luke Jager took seventh, and Bjorn Riksaasen came in eighth place. Noel Keeffe had a strong showing by finishing in 17th place.

After the 10k Classic event, the men earned 89 points.

The women competed in their race for the day with Sydney Palmer-Leger winning the event. Fellow Ute, Julia Ritcher came right behind Palmer-Leger coming in second place. Karianne Moe came in seventh place, Mariah Bredal came in eighth place, and Abby Jazin took 12th place.

The women won 108 points which put the Utes at a total of 197 points.

On the final day of the championships, the men raced in the 15k Freestyle race while the women competed in the 20k Freestyle race.

The men showed a strong showing with Hendry finishing in second place, Riksaan coning in fifth place, Jager coming in seventh place, and Jordheim coming in ninth place. The women also performed well in their race. Novie McCabe won the 15k Freestyle event, earning her fifth win of the season. Palmer-Leger followed right behind her coming in second place, Bredal came in fifth place.

“Novie and Sydney have just been incredible as freshman,” Landstedt said to Utah Athletics. “We knew they were fast, but they’ve really taken another step this year. Now, they’re just dominating this series so hopefully they can keep this same shape at NCAAs. It’ll be fun to head east and have some great races out there.”

The Utes will head to New Hampshire on March 10-11 to compete in the NCAA National Championships. Last time the Utes competed in the National Championship, they were 2019 Champions and are looking to hold the position again.

