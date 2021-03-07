Utah Soccer Drops Match to No. 10 Cal

University of Utah freshman midfielder Courtney Talbot (14) dribbles the ball past University of San Diego sophomore defender Michaela Foster (13) in an NCAA Women’s Soccer game vs. San Diego University at Ute Field in Salt Lake City, UT on Sunday September 22, 2019.(Photo by Curtis Lin | Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah women’s soccer team went on the road this weekend to Northern California where they played No. 23 Stanford and No. 10 California. The Utes were looking to compete hard with playing these highly successful teams.

On Friday, the Utes took on Stanford where they ultimately fell 0-5 to the former NCAA Champions. However, the Utes went out shooting. Within the first several minutes of the game, Stanford got an early goal. Minutes later, Kaylee Coatney had a look at making a goal before Stanford’s keeper saved the goal. About 10 minutes later, Taliana Kaufusi had another look before the shot was saved.

Courtney Talbot had two looks at goals before Stanford’s goalie saved the two shots. Brianna Pearson had a look at a free-kick from a yellow card but was unable to make the goal.

Against California on Sunday, the Utes had a good fight before losing 0-1. In the first half of the game, Cal was mainly on the Utes’ side of the field, putting pressure on the Utes’ defense. However, in the 14th minute, Brooklyn James had a look at the goal before the goalie saved the ball. Erin Bridges had a look at the goal in the 34th minute.

Cal was able to get on the scoreboard right before halftime.

In the 54th minute, Talbot sent the ball to Kaufusi for a header but nearly missed the top of the goal. Coatney took a free kick due to a penalty call but was unable to tie the game up. The duo, Talbot and Kaufusi, were setting up a play before the goalie saved the kick that Kaufusi ripped to the corner. Talbot finished the game with two shots on goal and Kaufusi finished with two as well.

The strong second-half showing for the Utes was obvious as they outshot the Golden Bears 8-3 in the final 45 minutes.

Both the Utes and Golden Bears finished the game with 13 shots on goal. SJ Edwards started in goal for the Utes and had one save along with the goal that was scored on her. Chelsea Peterson started the second half for the Utes in goal and had one save in the loss. The Utes logged five shots on frame while Cal only had three. The Golden Bears also won the corner kick battle, with five to Utah’s four.

At the end of the game, it was not enough to tie up the game. The Utes are returning to Salt Lake City to play USC and UCLA at home this coming weekend. The USC game is set for Friday, March 12 at 5 p.m. MST while the face off with the Bruins will take place on Sunday, March 14 at 1 p.m. MST. The broadcast for the USC game is still to be announced while the UCLA game will be on the Pac-12 Networks.

