Utah Lacrosse Looks to Build Off A Strong Win

University of Utah freshman and Utes Lacrosse team attacker Drew Tyler Bradbury looks to pass during an NCAA game vs. the Jacksonville Dolphines in Salt Lake City on March 6, 2021 (Photo by Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah lacrosse team (2-4) is back on the road after a two-game home stretch. The team dropped their game against Jacksonville 3-8, giving them a three-game losing streak. The Utes then turned things around the next week and came away with a dominant 18-5 win against Westminster.

The team set a new program record with its 18 goals in a single game, surpassing the previous record of 17 against Furman last season. Utah led Westminster 4-2 at the end of the first quarter, then they caught fire.

The team found its groove and went on to score an astounding 12 straight goals spanning from 3:27 in the first quarter to 13:15 in the final quarter. The Griffins added three more goals in the fourth quarter, but the Utes responded with a quick three of their own to end the game 18-5.

Tyler Bradbury finished the game with a career-high eight points, scoring two goals and adding six assists. He is now tied for second in program history for single-game points. His six assists is also second-most in program history.

A couple of other career highs were hit by the Utes as Peter Hagan scored three goals on three shots and Cole Brams won 20 face-offs.

Jordan Hyde also had a fantastic game, finding the net three times on four shots and adding an assist.

Utah looks to build a strong win streak at Mercer on Saturday, March 27 at in Macon, Georgia. Mercer currently sits at 2-5, including 2-2 at home. The team recently lost to Jacksonville 6-16 on March 21. Utah lost to the same Jacksonville team 3-8 on March 6.

This might be a sign that Mercer is capable of scoring a lot, which will prove to be a big challenge to Utah defensively. On the other hand, Mercer also allowed Jacksonville to score 16 times on them, so our offense might really be able to open the gates on Saturday.

The previous two games added up to be two of Utah’s three home games this season, the other coming against Robert Morris University in the final game of the season. Utah has one of the furthest distances traveled this season. The team will be traveling over 30,000 miles between its eight road games. Many of those road games are located on the east coast, accounting for all of those miles.

This week will be no different as the team flies to Georgia before heading to Boston to play Boston University the next week.

The matchup with Mercer is set for 9:00 a.m. MST in Macon, Georgia. The game will take place in Five Star Stadium, the Bears’ stadium for both football and lacrosse. Live stats of the game can be followed here.

