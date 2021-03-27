Utah Lacrosse Drops Road Game Against Mercer

University of Utah sophomore and Utes Lacrosse team goalkeeper Zack Johns takes guard during an NCAA game vs. the Jacksonville Dolphines in Salt Lake City on March 6, 2021 (Photo by Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

On Saturday morning, the University of Utah Lacrosse team lost to Mercer in their fifth road game of the season. After the loss, Utah dropped to 2-5 this season, including a dismal 1-4 record on the road with the only victory away from Salt lake coming against Bellarmine on Feb. 6.

This season hasn’t been the best for the program, however, there have been some bright moments as well. One of those bright spots is Tyler Bradbury who scored a career-high eight points against Westminster. Additionally, the team also set a new record with 18 goals in a game and impressively, were able to keep a close game with No. 5 Denver in the first game of the season.

Unfortunately, the rest of the season hasn’t looked too good for the team, and Saturday’s game at Mercer was the perfect illustration of that. To begin, Utah got on the board first and finished the first quarter tied at 3-3. But it was all downhill from there as the second quarter ended with the Utes trailing 4-7. The lead continued to grow for Mercer as the third quarter ended 7-12, and the game ended with Utah losing 10-15.

Bradbury ended the day with two assists but was unable to find the back of the net on six shots. Carson Moyer led the team in goals with three off of nine shots. Moyer and Jordan Hyde both had four shots on goal, and Hyde finished the day with one goal and two assists.

Brothers Josh and Jonathan Rose both ended the day with a goal. They were also both perfect on shots, taking only one each.

Despite all of the upsides of today’s game, Utah was just unable to stop Sean Goldsmith and Mercer. Goldsmith finished the day with seven points, totaling six goals and one assist. He took 15 shots and put nine of them on goal.

Another Mercer player who dominated on the field today was Michael Quinn. Quinn totaled six points, finishing with three goals and three assists. Will McCarthy scored three goals alongside Quinn and allowed Mercer’s top three scorers to outscore the entire Utah team 12-10.

Mercer also played a little more aggressive than Utah today, receiving seven penalties for a total of five minutes. Utah only received four penalties for three minutes.

Utah will now continue their road trip as they travel out to Boston to face off against Boston University. Boston University has a record of 5-1 and is currently on a three-game winning streak.

Although they are unranked, Boston may be Utah’s toughest opponent this year. Notably, Utah doesn’t have a week of rest between Mercer and Boston, but the team is looking for a huge morale booster, and this next game may be just what they need.

The game will take place at Boston University on April 3. It is set for 9:00 a.m. MST and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

[email protected]

@SeanOverton3