Utah Soccer Falls in Corvallis as OSU’s Studer Scores Hat Trick

University of Utah’s Ragan Fuller (fr. defender, #23) during the game against the Washington Huskies on March 26, 2021 at ute field on campus. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

On Easter, the University of Utah women’s soccer team traveled to Corvallis Oregon to take on the Oregon State Beavers. The Utes fell 1-3 to the Beavers who scored on three set pieces.

Eden Jacobsen’s first goal of the year prevented a Beaver shut out.

While for the Beavers Sydney Studer was the standout as she scored a hat trick and posted several strong defensive plays.

The starting line up for the Utes today was:

Starting XI for today’s match! pic.twitter.com/Z4GJpkel5N — Utah Women’s Soccer 😷 (@UtahWSoccer) April 4, 2021

Notably, after a big game against Oregon, SJ Edwards did not get the start for the Utes in goal. Chelsea Peterson instead got the start.

The Utes day did not start well. They gave up a corner kick in the second minute, during the commotion in the box the Utes lost Sydney Studer who put home the header to make it 1-0 for Oregon State.

3′ | Studer off the corner from Fried to put OSU on top early! pic.twitter.com/h1r0j9h1S8 — Oregon State Women’s Soccer (@beaverwsoccer) April 4, 2021

Through this game Utah has allowed 14 goals in the first half this season. And in their last five games including today’s game they have conceded the first goal of the game. This is a stat the Utes will need to look to eliminate next year if they want to improve.

In the 7th minute it was deja vu all over again for the Utes. A corner was given up and Makayla Christensen lost Sydney Studer in the box as Oregon State gained a 2-0 lead.

7′ | Studer is loving the set pieces today, she gets her second goal of the game! Assists to McReynolds #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/0hvBatyg6w — Oregon State Women’s Soccer (@beaverwsoccer) April 4, 2021

It was a really tough start for Utah. Both Utah wingers in Kennedy Carter and Haley Farrar really struggled to not allow gaps between them and the center backs, allowing both shots that created early corners.

Aside from the first two goals, the first half played less like a soccer game and more like a game of ice hockey.

It was full of dump and chase, with incredible physicality mixed in. There were ferocious presses and challenges thrown around by both teams.

That physicality lead to a free kick for Utah on the corner of the Oregon State goal box. The play came to nothing though as Oregon State keeper Bridgette Skiba punched the ball away.

The Utes then defended the third corner of the day for the Beavers in the 29th minute.

Taliana Kaufusi put a good chance on net that was speared aside by Skiba making a great save that kept Utah scoreless.

In the 54th minute Studer made another crucial play clearing the Utes best chance of the day. Studer stood out defensively throughout the game making several great plays.

In the 63rd minute Studer pounced yet again and locked up her hat trick. The goal came after two over shot passes for the Utes.

63′ | Studer in style for the 🎩🎩🎩trick! Assist to Ellsworth! pic.twitter.com/JqCVnkxbrq — Oregon State Women’s Soccer (@beaverwsoccer) April 4, 2021

The Utes got mounting pressure throughout the second half. Finally, that pressure resulted in a goal.

Eden Jacobsen took a shot in the 83rd minute that took a wild bounce in the box and found the back of the net. That goal would be Jacobsen’s first goal of the year. The positive moment would be short-lived as the Utes would not score again and the game would end 3-1.

The Utes will look to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils next Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. MST. Fans can watch that game on Utah’s live stream. After that game the team will host Arizona at home on Sunday, April 11 and then will close out the season in Boulder on Friday, April 16.

A limited amount of tickets for the remaining home games can be purchased here.

[email protected]

@EricJensenSport