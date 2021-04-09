Utah Soccer Gets Win Over Arizona State

University of Utah’s Haley Farrar (R-Jr. midfielder, #10) during the game against the ASU Sun Devils on Apr 9, 2021 at Ute field on campus. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

With two games remaining in their season, the University of Utah women’s soccer team defeated Arizona State in Salt Lake City Utah 1-0. Courtney Talbot scored the only goal early that would lead the Utes to victory.

The win is a positive start to the end of a down season for Utah, this win being only the third of the year for the Utes.

Starting lineup

First Half

The Utes opened the game with a few strong strings of play as Courtney Talbot and Brooklyn James both made early counter-attacking moves that generated chances for the Utes.

The Ute’s best opportunity early came from a 15th-minute corner. Though the original setup pass was well defended, the Utes built some nice connecting play off of the corner. Unfortunately, no opportunities came of it as James was called offsides.

Taliana Kaufusi made a great run in the 18th minute and was found for a volley that Arizona State keeper, Giulia Cascapera, saved.

In the 26th minute, a corner was again awarded to Utah which set up a great scoring chance. After a deflection off of an ASU defender, the ball landed on the boot of Courtney Talbot who fired the ball into the goal, slamming it on the side netting.

GOALLLLL!! Courtney Talbot boots it off the corner from Kennedy Carter and off the head of Kaylee Coatney! Utes lead 1-0 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TLzOLQsS0f — Utah Women’s Soccer 😷 (@UtahWSoccer) April 10, 2021

That goal was Talbot’s first of the season although she had recorded four assists before Friday’s game. The early lead for the Utes was their first in five games.

SJ Edwards would finish the half off with a save against Dai Williams, keeping the score 1-0 going into the half.

The Utes for the most part played the first half on the counter and it produced a lot of opportunities, causing real issues for the Sun Devils.

Kennady Carter and Haley Farrar had excellent halves, both heading away several good chances. The marking between the two was impressive throughout the first half of the game.

Second Half

Utah’s first chance of the second half came in the 57th minute. A corner that found Talbot again in the box which she fired high and wide.

As the sunset and temperatures dropped in Salt Lake City, Arizona State was awarded a free-kick that ultimately ended up easily in the hands of SJ Edwards.

A Utah chance in the 63rd minute was cleared out leading to a corner for the Utes. The chances ultimately came to nothing as ASU cleared but Utah possessed the ball within the final third for five minutes straight and played impressive attacking soccer.

In the 70th minute, the game opened up. After a slow turnover in mid-field by the Utes on a three on two break, SJ Edwards was forced to make a big save.

Not long after that opportunity, the Utes found themselves countering and a cross was sent to Kaylee Coatney who put a screamer on net that was lanced away by Cascapera.

The level of difficulty on the save was high as Cascapera was forced to launch to her left across the goalmouth and deflect the ball away from the top corner.

Farrar made an impressive sliding tackle on a pressing ASU winger in the 83rd minute to shut down an ASU attack.

The Utes defense and goalkeeper SJ Edwards were the story of the day for Utah. Edwards made six saves and held onto a clean sheet for the Utes, leading to a much-needed 1-0 victory.

Looking Ahead

After the victory, Utah now prepares to take host Arizona on Sunday. That game will be played at 1 p.m. MST at Ute field. Following the match against the Wildcats, Utah will then close the season on the road against Colorado on April 16.

