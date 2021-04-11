Utah Tennis Upsets Arizona in Final Conference Match

The Utah Women’s Tennis player and University of Utah junior Lindsay Hung plays against the New Mexico State University in an NCAA dual Meet at the Jon M. Huntsman Tennis Center on 04 Feb. 2021 (Photo by Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah men’s tennis team upset Arizona in thrilling fashion on Sunday, April 11. The match ended 4-3 as the Utes completed their conference schedule in style.

Men’s Tennis

While the Utes would eventually win the day, the match against Arizona opened poorly for the Utes. They lost a tough fought doubles-point as pairings of Fransisco Bastias and Slava Shainyan on court 1 and Geronimo Buslieman and Mathias Gavelin on court 3, lost 7-5. Luis Flores and Franco Capalbo on court 2 were in the midst of a tiebreaker when the doubles-point was decided.

However, the Utes managed to turn things around in the singles portion of the match. Gavelin made quick work of his opponent, winning in straight sets. Shainyan followed suit winning his match in straight sets as well. Capalbo was the next to finish and he won his match in straight sets, but had to fight through a second set tie-break to secure the point. Buslieman and Bruno Krenn both lost, placing the score of the match at 3-3. Bastias excelled in this spot and convincingly won his third set to give the Utes the victory.

Prior to Sunday, the Utes played Arizona State on Friday, April 9. They lost 4-2 in a razor thin match.

The Utes opened the day well against Arizona State as they won the doubles portion of the match thanks to solid performances by Shainyan and Bastias on court 1, as well as Gavelin and Buslieman on court 3.

The only other point the Utes managed to win during this match was from a spirited performance by Franco Capalbo. His performance against the No. 1 Arizona State player was nothing short of inspired. Bastias also played hard, but did not get the chance to complete his game as the Sun Devils had gained the number of required points for the win.

Women’s Tennis

The Utah Utes women’s tennis team faced the same opponents as the men’s team this week but failed to win either match against the Arizona opponents.

The Utes opened the week against Arizona State on Friday, April 9, and lost this matchup 4-0. The day started poorly for the Utes as they lost decisively in the doubles section, only managing to win a couple games. It was more of the same in the singles section for the matches that finished. Madeleine Lamoreaux and Anya Lamoreaux both fell in straight sets. Anastasia Goncharova and Olivia Mikkelson also came up short in their matches. Emily Dush and Lindsay Hung both looked to have winning chances, but had their matches ended early.

Utah then suited up again on Saturday, April 10 to take on Arizona. They lost this matchup 4-2. The Utes played excellently in the doubles portion of the match as the Lamoreaux sisters won their match 6-4. Hung and Madison Tattini secured the point with a 6-4 win as well.

However, the singles portion did not go as well as the doubles portion. The bright spot of the match was a dominant win by Goncharova in straight sets. None of the other Utes players could get going and all lost in straight sets.

Up Next

The women’s team has one more match before the Pac-12 Championships commence. They will travel to Boulder to face off against Colorado on Friday, April 16. The men’s tennis team has two out of conference matchup’s this week to help them prepare before their own championship competition. The Utes will welcome San Francisco to Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 15. Then, on Saturday, April 17, they will play in-state-rival BYU in Provo in what should be an exciting matchup. All of these matches are available to stream on Utahutes.com via Utah tennis streaming.

