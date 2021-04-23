Utah Beach Volleyball Looks to Get Season Back on Track

The University of Utah Beach Volleyball team started their season back in February with a season opener in New Orleans for a tournament where they played New Orleans, Tulane, University of Alabama-Birmingham and Southeastern Louisiana. Since then they have continued on with their season and have been battling their way through some tough matches where they are learning to work together with the team full of fresh faces.

Since February, the beach volleyball team has played teams such as Colorado Mesa, Long Beach State University, Loyola Marymount, Grand Canyon University, as well as several Pac-12 teams like Stanford, Arizona, Arizona State, USC, and Washington. Four of the teams played (Long Beach State, Loyola Marymount, Arizona State and Arizona) were ranked at the time they faced off with the Utes.

The team currently sits with a record of 2-21 overall and is a winless 0-4 in conference play.

Olivia Teerlink and Camille Lee have been the duo to come up with the most wins this season, with a 3-7 record for the season thus far. Behind them, Abby Cramer and Hannah Stahle have a steady record of 1-1 in dual matches.

Before the team headed to Boise for their last road match of the season, the Utes faced off against Arizona and Arizona State in back-to-back games. Arizona was a tough first round where the Utes competed on courts 1, 2, and 4, posting competitive sets. However, Arizona won and managed to have the sets turn their way. Next up was Arizona State, where the Utes had another battle. Marissa Koch and Grace Andrews had impressive sets but had a tough time turning them into a victory.

The Utes most recently dropped their matches versus Boise State on Saturday, April 17, 5-0.

The Utes’ next match will be versus Salt Lake Community College before the team heads off to the Pac-12 Championships starting on April 29 in Los Angeles, California. The matches versus SLCC will be the first and only home meet for the Utes. That match will be on Saturday, April 24 at 2 p.m. MDT. A limited number of fans will be able to attend the match at the Lassonde beach volleyball courts.

[email protected]

@DushEmily