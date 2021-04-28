Schow Leads Utah Golf to Ninth Place Finish at Pac-12 Championships

The University of Utah golf team finished ninth place overall in the Pac-12 Championships this week. Mitchell Schow shot -7 on the day and lead the team in scoring.

Schow tied for eighth among all competitors. Arizona would win the tournament. The rest of the Utes team faired decently.

Schow was the second ever Ute to finish within the top ten of the event. Only Kyle Dunkle before him had placed within the top ten at the Championships before. It is a historical honor for Schow.

Tristan Mandur shot four under on the day, making his shot total for the weekend a 292. Javier Barcos shot a 293, and Colton Tanner shot a 298. Mandur finished the tournament tied for 44th place and Barcos tied for 46th at the end of the week. Tanner also tied for his spot in the ranking, this time at 54th.

Finishing in ninth was not what the Utes expected but coach Garrett Clegg was positive about his team after the tournament.

“Mitchell played great, and I am so happy for him,” Clegg said in a statement to Utah Athletics. “He had a really good tournament and it was great to see him finish in the top-10. Unfortunately though as a team, we played poorly, which was disappointing when we have played great golf this year.”

Blake Tomlinson, Colton Tanner, and Jesper von Reedtz would all finish in a tie shooting +10 in round four.

The tournament closes the Utes’ season which was one of ups and downs. Though among the matches were first, second, and third place finishes in select invitational tournaments the team was invited to this year. A low for the team would be finishing only sixth in the BYU Cougar Classic.

Blake Tomlinson of Skyline High School in Salt Lake City was a highlight of the team in 2021, showing that the sophomore is a promising young talent quickly rising within the Utah golf program. Headed into the tournament, Tomlinson was the highest ranked golfer on the team. At the time, according to Golfstat, he was ranked No. 41 in the country among Division I golfers.

Tomlinson will be a solid junior leader for the team next year and will certainly be voted a captain. Utah golf is in good hands under coach Clegg who will continue to bring great golf talent to Utah.

