Utah Track and Field Has Strong Performance at West Coast Relays

The Utah Women’s Track and Field team headed to Clovis, California to compete in the West Coast Relays this Friday. The team competed in 11 events with 18 runners making appearances throughout all of them.

The first event that the Utes competed in was the 10k where Poppy Tank won the event and broke Bella Williams’ record on this event from a few competitions earlier. Tank finished with a time of 32:52.65.

“A really terrific, poised and confident effort by poppy this morning,” head coach Kyle Kepler said in an interview with Utah Athletics. “There were several variables that changed leading up to this race and she dealt with all of them like a pro.”

The next event was the javelin where Ragan Crofts set a new PR as she threw 43.41m and finished in fourth place. Following the javelin, Donna Ntambue ran the 100m where she set herself a PR with a time of 11.99.

The 800m event was up next and Brooke Manson finished in third place with a time of 2:06.43. Sarah Newton came in fifth place with her fastest time of 2:07.39. Whitney Hessler finished with a time of 2:08.84, not far behind Newton.

Following the 800m, Ntambue was up again as she raced in the 200m, coming in with a time of 24.81, which is the eighth fastest time in school history. Ruby Jane Mathewson competed in the 400m hurdles and finished with a time of 1:03.24.

The 4×400 was the next race of the day, which was run by Kelise Davis, Lauren O’Banion, Brooklyn James and Jackie Martin. This team came in first with a time of 3:40.16. This time is the second-fastest in school history in addition to being the 17th fastest finish in the west region.

As the day wrapped up, more PRs were set by multiple Utes. Sophie Ryan raced in the 1500m event where she came in with a time of 4:26.66. Anna Busatto set a PR for herself in the same event by coming in with a time of 4:34.27. Sara Leonard and Morgan Jensen closed the day by competing in the 5k race.

After a fairly successful weekend of competition, Utah will now return home as they compete in the Weber State Twilight. The event will begin on Monday, May 3 and finish up the next day, on May 4.

