Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles in Concert at the Maverik Center

Rain%3A+A+Tribute+to+the+Beatles+performing+at+the+Maverik+Center+on+Friday%2C+April+9%2C+2021.+%28Photo+by+Kevin+Cody+%7C+Daily+Utah+Chronicle%29

Kevin Cody

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles performing at the Maverik Center on Friday, April 9, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Cody | Daily Utah Chronicle)

By Kevin Cody, Photographer
May 3, 2021

Aaron+Chiazza+of+Rain%3A+A+Tribute+to+the+Beatles
Gallery|9 Photos
Kevin Cody
Aaron Chiazza of Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles performing at the Maverik Center on Friday, April 9, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Cody | Daily Utah Chronicle)