Real Salt Lake Takes Home Win in 2021 Season Opener: A Photo Series

Jack Gambassi

Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (No. 14) celebrates his second goal during the 2021 season’s home opener versus Sporting Kansas City at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | Daily Utah Chronicle)

By Jack Gambassi, Photographer
May 3, 2021

Real Salt Lake forward Douglas Martínez (No. 12) during the 2021 season's home opener versus Sporting Kansas City at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | Daily Utah Chronicle)

Real Salt Lake beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on May 1, 2021.