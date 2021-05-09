Utah Softball Sleepless in Seattle, Gets Swept by Washington

University of Utah softball team player and sophomore Halle Morris (No. 22) bats during an NCAA dual meet against Arizona State University at the Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on March 27, 2021. (Photo by Abu Asib | Daily Utah Chronicle)

An 8-0 midweek win over the visiting Weber State Wildcats on Tuesday afternoon was exactly how the University of Utah softball team hoped to bounce back from a four-game sweep at the hands of the UCLA Bruins last weekend. It was a much needed win as the Utes had the No. 5 Washington Huskies on the docket this weekend, their last scheduled road series of the 2021 season.

Entering the Huskies series with a 20-27 overall record, Utah would need to bring their offense in a way they struggled to against the Bruins.

Friday

The opener of this weekend’s series did not go the Utes’ way in any aspect. An eight run, 10-hit outburst on Tuesday did not carry over to the Friday night game. Gabbie Plain stepped into the circle for Washington and had her entire repertoire working. The Utes were no-hit for the first time this season as the in-conference offensive struggles continued.

The Huskies took advantage of three Ute fielding errors, including two in the first inning of play, to build an early 5-0 advantage before Utah starter Sydney Sandez even knew what had hit her. Mary Beth Feldman relieved Sandez after she allowed three earned runs in 1.1 innings of play. Feldman scattered four hits in 2+ innings before giving way to Halle Morris. In 2.1 innings, Morris allowed three earned runs on three hits.

Plain (25-1) struck out 10 in the sixth no-hitter of her career.

Saturday

Game 1

It was the same story, different day for the Utes as they held another late game, 3-0 lead before the offense sputtered to a halt and the Huskies came roaring back with six runs in their final two at-bats.

Starting the second game of the series, Feldman gave Utah every opportunity to pick up their third conference victory of the season. In 5.1 innings, Feldman pitched around seven hits, allowing three runs without walking a batter.

Utah managed to string together some quality at-bats in the third inning, resulting in three runs scored and a 3-0 Ute advantage. Unfortunately for the Utes, Gabbie Plain would lock in from there, not allowing another Utah base-hit until AJ Militello picked up an RBI single that scored Jordyn Gasper in the seventh.

“MB (Feldman) gave us a shot to win that first game today,” said Utes head coach Amy Hogue. “She did what we needed her to do and we didn’t give her the support she needed to secure that win. It was disappointing to say the least, to see us give that game away. To come out of here with a win, our hitters need to be better. 1 through 9 we need to show some grit in our at-bats.”

Game 2

Mariah Lopez (4-13) started the nightcap and ended up taking the loss. In 2.2 innings, Lopez gave up five hits and allowed two runs to score. Morris came on in relief once again, this time finishing the final 3.1 innings, allowing seven hits at four runs to score.

Offensively, Utah struggled mightily once again. This time, at the hands of starter Sarah Willis who threw 1.1 innings and Pat Moore getting the final 17 outs coming on in relief of Willis. Willis left the game after giving up a single to Alyssa Barrera and walking two Utah batters in the second. Moore shut the rally down and Utah wouldn’t have a better scoring opportunity the rest of the day.

A 6-0 loss sent the Utes into their final road contest of the 2021 season.

Sunday

Utah entered Sunday’s game looking to avenge a 6-0 loss on Saturday. Utah gained a 1-0 advantage after two innings, before starter Sydney Sandez gave up the narrow lead.

Livy Schiele led off the third with a double and scored on a Baylee Klingler double that brought in two runs. Halle Morris took over for Sandez in the third and allowed the first four Huskies she faced to reach base, resulting in a seven-run Huskies third. Feldman relieved Morris and induced a pop-out from Sis Bates that ended the inning.

Utah took a bit out of the Huskies with a three-run fifth inning. Julia Noskin earned her second triple since 2019, then scored on an RBI single from Ellessa Bonstrom that cut the Huskies’ lead to 9-4.

Washington tacked on two additional runs in the sixth thanks to a Sami Reynolds home run that scored Klingler.

Gabbie Plain (27-1) picked up the Washington victory with Sandez (11-10) taking the Utah loss.

On Deck

The Utes have an 18-24 Oregon State Beavers squad on deck heading into next weekend. The Beavers won two out of three last weekend against Arizona State. This is scheduled to be the final Pac-12 meeting for either team during the 2021 season. Oregon State enters the series eighth in the Pac-12 at 5-16, with an overall 18-24 record. Utah represents the back end of the Pac-12 standings, currently sitting at 2-19, 20-31 overall.

