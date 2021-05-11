Utah Basketball Lands Commitment from JUCO Transfer Bostyn Holt

The University of Utah competes against Stanford during an NCAA Basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Photo by Kiffer Creveling | Daily Utah Chronicle)

While the University of Utah men’s basketball program has seemingly been deteriorating with practically the entire 2020-21 roster transferring to other schools, the program hit a stroke of luck on Tuesday afternoon with a commitment announcement from Coffeyville C.C. guard Bostyn Holt.

Holt played two seasons at Coffeyville C.C. and this last year averaged 9.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 56.9% from the floor and 43.5% from three-point range. His percentages from both the field and beyond the arc were major improvements from the previous year as he shot 50.9% from the field and only 35.4% from deep for the 2019-20 season.

Holt is 6-foot-7 at 190 pounds and is very athletically gifted. He is listed as a guard but due to his size and length can easily be played out on the wing. Holt’s play style includes an innate ability to drive to the basket and finish at the rim, slithering his way through defenders. He also possesses a decent jumper and due to his size he can easily shoot over defenders from both midrange and beyond the arc. Additionally, Holt is an asset defensively as he can effectively guard positions 1-4 without presenting a mismatch.

While at Coffeyville C.C., Holt was a part of a National Championship squad as the Red Ravens won the 2020-21 National Junior College Athletic Association national championship and finished with a 27-3 record. Holt played a pivotal role in the championship game, finishing with a double-double as he recorded 12 points and 13 rebounds.

With the addition of Holt to the Utah roster and the recent departing portal transfers, the Utes still possess three scholarships for the 2021-22 season. Head coach Craig Smith has a steep assignment ahead of him as he can’t seem to apply the tourniquet and stop the bleeding with players transferring out of the program. However, the addition of Holt is a small victory for the overturning program and illustrates his efforts to effectively get the team on the right track.

[email protected]

@bagley_cole