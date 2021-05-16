Utah Track & Field Compete at Pac-12 Championships
May 16, 2021
The University of Utah track and field team was in Los Angeles to compete in the Pac-12 Championships, taking place on May 14-17. Utah sent 20 student athletes to compete in the race after not being able to compete last year.
Day 1
The first day of the event started off with the 1500m event where Sophie Ryan ran in the first heat and came in with a time of 5:35.49. Teammate Anna Busatto ran in the second heat where she finished with a time of 4:40.06. The next event was 200m event where Maya LeBar came in with a time of 24.62.
The next event for the Utes was the 400m hurdles event where Ruby Jane Mathewson ran a new PR with a time of 1:01.52, beating her last time by two seconds. Bailey Kealamakia came in with a time of 1:03.17 in her first heat competing in the championships. In the javelin event, Reagan Crofts had her best throw on her final attempt covering 40.91m.
Day 2
The first event of the second day was the 100m hurdles where Mathewson came in with a time of 16.17. The next event was the 800m race where Brooke Manson finished with the fastest time in the second heat with a time of 2:08.16 while fellow teammate Whitney Hessler came in right behind her with a time of 2:08.37. Jasie York competed in heat five where she posted a time of 2:11.24. Brooklyn James came in with a time of 2:11.64, Sarah Newton came in with a time of 2:10.48, and Annie Murdock finished in 2:12.90.
In the 400m dash event, Kelsie Davis raced and finished with a time of 56.70. Donna Ntambue competed in the 100m dash with a time of 12.06.
Day 3
On the third day of the championships, the Utes competed in two events: the 5k race and the 4×100 crew race. Poppy Tanks competed in the 5k race where she finished in fifth place with a time of 15:49.69. Morgan Jensen came in with a time of 16:56.53 while Karli Branch finished with a time of 17:40.05. Right behind Branch was Sara Leonard who finished with a time of 17:50.66.
The 4×100 crew team consisted of Kelsie Davis, Brooklyn Jones, and Brooke Manson where they finished with a time of 3:46.06.
The Utah Track & Field Team will now wait to see who will compete in the NCAA Regional Tournament being held May 26-29 at Texas A&M University.
