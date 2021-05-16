Utah Track & Field Compete at Pac-12 Championships

University of Utah junior hurdler Brooke Martin started out of the blocks during the Women’s 400 meter hurdles in an NCAA track and field meet at the McCarthey Family Track and Field Complex in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday April 13, 2019. (Photo by Curtis Lin | Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah track and field team was in Los Angeles to compete in the Pac-12 Championships, taking place on May 14-17. Utah sent 20 student athletes to compete in the race after not being able to compete last year.

Day 1

The first day of the event started off with the 1500m event where Sophie Ryan ran in the first heat and came in with a time of 5:35.49. Teammate Anna Busatto ran in the second heat where she finished with a time of 4:40.06. The next event was 200m event where Maya LeBar came in with a time of 24.62.

The next event for the Utes was the 400m hurdles event where Ruby Jane Mathewson ran a new PR with a time of 1:01.52, beating her last time by two seconds. Bailey Kealamakia came in with a time of 1:03.17 in her first heat competing in the championships. In the javelin event, Reagan Crofts had her best throw on her final attempt covering 40.91m.

Day 2

The first event of the second day was the 100m hurdles where Mathewson came in with a time of 16.17. The next event was the 800m race where Brooke Manson finished with the fastest time in the second heat with a time of 2:08.16 while fellow teammate Whitney Hessler came in right behind her with a time of 2:08.37. Jasie York competed in heat five where she posted a time of 2:11.24. Brooklyn James came in with a time of 2:11.64, Sarah Newton came in with a time of 2:10.48, and Annie Murdock finished in 2:12.90.

In the 400m dash event, Kelsie Davis raced and finished with a time of 56.70. Donna Ntambue competed in the 100m dash with a time of 12.06.

Day 3

On the third day of the championships, the Utes competed in two events: the 5k race and the 4×100 crew race. Poppy Tanks competed in the 5k race where she finished in fifth place with a time of 15:49.69. Morgan Jensen came in with a time of 16:56.53 while Karli Branch finished with a time of 17:40.05. Right behind Branch was Sara Leonard who finished with a time of 17:50.66.

The 4×100 crew team consisted of Kelsie Davis, Brooklyn Jones, and Brooke Manson where they finished with a time of 3:46.06.

The Utah Track & Field Team will now wait to see who will compete in the NCAA Regional Tournament being held May 26-29 at Texas A&M University.

[email protected]

@DushEmily