Runnin’ Utes Grab Depth at Center in Dusan Mahorcic

The University of Utah basketball team picked up some more size on Friday with the addition of Dusan Mahorcic, a 6-foot-10, 240 pound center who previously played for Illinois State University. Mahorcic announced his decision on Twitter.

Utah needed some more depth at the center position, and they got it here in Mahorcic. He joins juniors Branden Carlson and Lahat Thioune as the centers on the roster.

Mahorcic played last season at Illinois State, after spending his first collegiate season at Lewis and his second at Moberly Area Community College. He has moved up in the college basketball world each season of his career, and now joins the Pac-12 and Utah.

Mahorcic is a traditional big man who is a menace on the glass. He averaged 7.2 rebounds last year, 2.7 of those being offensive. He scored 9.9 points per game on 59.1% shooting and only attempted one three pointer all season, which he made.

Originally from Belgrade, Serbia, Mahorcic will have two seasons to play for the Utes due to the NCAA freezing the eligibility clock for all winter athletes last year.

Mahorcic’s final three schools were Utah, Texas and Clemson, with Craig Smith winning him over and bringing him to Salt Lake City. Smith is putting the final touches on the roster for this season, with only one scholarship spot remaining after the additions of Mahorcic today and Both Gach yesterday. Mahorcic is the seventh transfer for Utah this offseason, joining Gach, David Jenkins Jr., Marco Anthony, Rollie Worster, Bostyn Holt, and Gabe Madsen.

Mahorcic figures to have a sizable role on this year’s team. Carlson will likely be the starting center, and only time will tell if Thioune’s minutes will be more consistent this season under a new coach. Regardless, there is room for Mahorcic to get consistent minutes under Smith, and he has a chance to make the most of his opportunity at his fourth school in as many years.

