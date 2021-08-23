Guest Opinion: Your Career Journey Starts Here

Starting college comes with a whirlwind of complex emotions — excitement, happiness and sometimes fear. These are all very normal feelings for someone going through such an important transition. You have worked so hard and sacrificed so much to be here. What now? As you are finalizing your class schedule, looking for housing, figuring out finances and trying to navigate a myriad of campus resources, you may be uncertain about where this all will take you.

“Am I going to make it? Which route will bring me to a successful career?” These are questions we often hear in the Career & Professional Development Center. College is a big investment, and it makes sense that you want to make the most out of it to prepare yourself for a meaningful and successful future.

Having had career conversations with University of Utah students for almost 90 years, we have discovered the five most common career myths among undergraduate students. We want you to leave them behind as you begin your new and exciting journey.