Your Guide to The SLC Arts Scene

While the University of Utah has a myriad of opportunities for students interested in the arts, Salt Lake City itself presents a vibrant local arts scene for incoming students looking to call this place home. As the urban hub for the state, Salt Lake is a focal point for everything from ballet to new-age immersive art exhibits and boasts an exciting array of museums, theaters, concert venues and festivals. As the city has grown into a small but bustling metropolitan area, the chance to play host to and cultivate world-class artists has arrived. Whatever your interests are, there is a place here to join the community and explore. Being a University of Utah student has its perks as well, making it cheap and convenient to participate in local arts and traveling exhibitions. Below, we have laid out some of the shining artistic institutions in the area and the must-sees that make our city complete. Fine Arts The number of galleries, museums, public art exhibitions and installations has grown exponentially in Salt Lake over recent years. The city was once a hard place for contemporary artists and musicians to put down roots, but that is quickly changing.

The Utah Arts Alliance, founded in 2003, is changing the landscape of the city by working to provide opportunities for local artists

to display their work and connect with other artists in the community. One of their most successful and exciting projects is “Dreamscapes,” a permanent but ever-changing art exhibit. Featuring over 100 local artists, it is a surreal, colorful labyrinth where attendees weave their way through larger-than-life found art installations. Since its conception in 2019, it has attracted tens of thousands of visitors and has become a place for contemporary artists to build a name for themselves. The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art is another such place for artists that bolsters the creative community and provides a platform for artistic exploration and expression. One of the longest standing artistic institutions in Salt Lake City, UMOCA was established in 1931. In the many years since its opening, it has hosted numerous exhibitions and educational opportunities and has allowed a diverse range of people to have easier access to the arts. Over the years, they have explored a vast array of artistic mediums, including innovative digital methods like virtual reality. They also host artists-in-residence in order to help Utah artists build their careers by providing them with studio space and the chance to exhibit their art at the end of their residency.