How to Get Involved in the Largest Student Organization at the U

M.U.S.S.– noun

1. a state of chaos or disorder.

2. the Mighty Utah Student Section

“Wow, the MUSS was out of control at the football game this weekend!”

For students new to the University of Utah, attending a large school can be intimidating. Many people struggle to build friendships and find community because they simply don’t know where to begin. The Daily Utah Chronicle sports desk writer Brian Preece had the opportunity to sit down with M.U.S.S. President Avery Abelhouzen and get her take on the M.U.S.S. and its role with the University of Utah and most importantly, you.

What is the M.U.S.S.?

Founded in 2002 as the “Utah Football Fan Club” and renamed in 2003, the M.U.S.S. is the University of Utah’s fan club for all athletic teams, including football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball. Expected to have 6,000 to 7,000 students participating in the 2021-22 season, the M.U.S.S. is the largest student section in the Pac-12. In 2019, the M.U.S.S. was a finalist for and finished behind only Penn State for the Live Más Student Section Award presented by ESPN.

How Can Incoming Students Get Involved?

Technically, all U students are members of the M.U.S.S., but because of seating limitations for football, students are required to sign up for premium M.U.S.S. memberships to guarantee them a seat inside of Rice-Eccles Stadium.

“We do things a little bit differently for football because it is so popular,” said Abelhouzen. “We have assigned seating that also allows us to do tailgating before the games. If people feel really strongly about going to football games, I highly recommend signing up for M.U.S.S. Premium.”

Seating is assigned on a first come, first served basis, so get registered ASAP for better seats. You can sign up for M.U.S.S. Premium, which gives you an individual seat or the ability to request group seating to ensure you’re near your friends during the game.

Registration for the MUSS opened in April and seating is still available. Registration is $60 for the entire 2021-22 athletics sea- son and can be found via Ticketmaster. All you will need is your student ID and a credit card. With six home football games this season, that averages out to $10 pergame. In other words, it is a no-brainer.