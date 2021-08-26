Professional Art Opportunities for Students at the University of Utah

The University of Utah College of Fine Arts supports the departments of Art & Art History, Dance, Film & Media Arts, Music and Theatre, all of which provide a rich arts culture to the campus and surrounding area. As a student in the College of Fine Arts, there are many opportunities to learn about craft, history and perspective. The college also offers many resources for arts students, including connections that embrace students’ immersion in their medium as well as support interaction with a community of artists and collaboration across campus and artistic discipline. Some of these collaborations include formal interdisciplinary programs — such as Screendance and Entertainment Art & Engineering — and support for research, projects and creative exploration.

Through their classes, students have access to visiting scholars and artists who can inspire and share their experience about being a professional in the arts. Faculty members incorporate important concepts into their courses as well, including instruction about audition, gallery and film submission processes and mentoring students individually. Many faculty members are also well-connected in their industries and can help students make important connections.

Further, the university works closely with local professional arts organizations to support students in their academic and professional goals through work-study, internships, events and job opportunities.