Harm Reduction Training and the Return to Campus

The U offers a few educational presentations to aid in combating assault in hopes of preventing any more potential deaths on campus. The presentations are offered by U Police to anyone in the U community, including the U hospital. They offer an active shooter class, which is designed to prepare participants for mass casualty events, and a personal safety class, which helps improve situational awareness.

There is also a class called Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.), which is a program “of realistic self-defense tactics and techniques. The RAD System is a comprehensive course that begins with awareness, prevention, risk reduction, and risk avoidance while progressing to hands-on defense training basics.” U Police Associate Director Shawn Bryce and COP officer Jesse Buchanan did not respond to a request for comment, but information on requesting a presentation is available on the U Police website.

The McCluskey Center for Violence Prevention is also offering programs designed to educate people on relationship and sexual violence. The courses vary in time, but there is a 90-minute course specific to students and faculty to ensure they understand their roles in eradicating and preventing sexual violence on campus.

“I have personally experienced some scary things on campus, especially while leaving late at night,” said Meg Warnock, a fourth-year fine arts student. “Education should help students know how to take preventative measures, but hopefully we are also doing things to potentially intimidate predators on campus.”

The CSW provides the “Safe(r) Party Culture” course to help teach students how to interact with drugs and alcohol in a low-risk way so they can make safer decisions.

The inclusion of these types of programs is part of the U’s participation in The Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act, which certifies an “institution of higher education has adopted and implemented a program to prevent the unlawful possession, use or distribution of illicit drugs and alcohol for students and employees on school premises and as a part of its activities.”

The implementation of these programs and classes has stemmed from the Biennial Review for the Drug-Free Schools and Campuses, where they found that in 2018- 2019, “despite a relatively low percentage of students who drink alcohol, 67% of those that do reported binge drinking behaviors (5 or more drinks) the last time they ‘partied.’ Half of students who drink report doing something they regretted while drinking. Lastly, 1 in 8 students has reported using a prescription drug that was not prescribed to them. This is higher than the national average.”