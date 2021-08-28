Kincart: Grind Culture Isn’t Worth It

My life is much more “rise and grind” than “rise and shine” these days. With summer classes, internships and extracurriculars, I am pretty busy. I recently came across a photo of my monthly calendar from high school. Wow, did I give in to the pressures of grind culture. At least, I gave in to the pressures far more than I do now. Back then, I filled my schedule with every extracurricular and AP class imaginable — regardless of my interests. This year, I’ve learned to narrow my involvement.

My over-involvement reached its pinnacle during March of 11th grade. Over the span of 10 days, I spent five hours sleeping in my own bed. I got home from a debate trip at about midnight and had to be at the school at five in the morning for a robotics trip. COVID-19 hit towards the end of my last year of high school and it forced me to slow down. During my time at home, I recognized how unsustainable my involvement habits were. Although I wasn’t letting my responsibilities slip, I wasn’t taking care of myself.

In college, I’ve tried to avoid the pressures of over-involvement that once consumed me. Although I’m nowhere near perfect, I’m doing much better. I make time to socialize with friends outside of my academic bubble, read for leisure and sleep an appropriate amount. Societal pressures to be over-involved while in college are all-consuming. It’s not worth it — nor is it good for you.

College admissions are more competitive in recent years — especially given the pandemic. Over-involvement likely increases for this reason. Most of my high school involvement was so I could get into a competitive university. I kept adding activities to my plate to build my resume. Over-involvement is common for students of affluent families. Clubs, music lessons and sports keep students busy. But working falls into the category of extracurriculars too. The challenges of working while learning affect low-income students to a greater extent. These pressures to excel in academics and other extracurriculars can manifest in middle school. Don’t feel guilty if you are relating to any of this. It’s hard to escape the pressures that surround us. They don’t surround us any less in college, and it’s time we recognize the toll this takes.