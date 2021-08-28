Experiencing the University of Utah Sports Venues

With most students returning to campus this fall, the University of Utah will start to allow spectators to come to see sporting events live and in-person. So, let’s take a look at the sporting venues and see what they have to offer.

Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium is home to Utah football. Rice-Eccles currently has a capacity of just over 45,000 seats, but with the new stadium expansion, the stadium is set to allow over 51,000 spectators upon completion. With the expansion and renovation to the south end zone, fans should expect a louder and more jam-packed experience. The stadium is also home to the M.U.S.S. The M.U.S.S. is one of the best student sections in all of college football and is a big reason why the fan experience at Rice-Eccles Stadium is so great. With the University of Utah now allowing for a full capacity crowd this fall season, all students should get excited about the upcoming season and get their tickets now to be involved with the best fan experience in all of college football.

Jon M. Huntsman Center

The Huntsman Center is home to Utah basketball, Utah gymnastics and Utah volleyball. The stadium has a capacity of just over 15,000 seats and has one of the best environments out of any stadium in all of college sports. Whether it’s the nationally ranked gymnastics team or the top-ranked volleyball team, the Huntsman Center does it all. It’s also home to the Runnin’ Utes basketball teams. Game days for the Runnin’ Utes can be one of the craziest and best experiences you have as a student here at the University of Utah. All sporting events are free for all students this upcoming year (with M.U.S.S. registration) so don’t miss out on what the Huntsman Center has to offer.

Ute Field

The Ute Field is home to the Utah women’s soccer team and the Utah men’s lacrosse team. The new sports complex opened in August 2019 and offers some of the best fan experiences out of any college sports complex. On one side of the stadium, you have views of downtown Salt Lake City; on the other, you have views of the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains. Whether it’s soccer or lacrosse, this field truly captures the beauty of the University of Utah campus and hosts some fun and exciting games from both sports.