Making Memories With The MUSS

The University of Utah student section, The Muss, cheers during an NCAA Football game vs. the Weber State Wildcats at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (Photo by Kiffer Creveling | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Let’s be honest, college is great as a platform to learn in the classroom and maybe even find a career you can stomach for 8+ hours a day for the rest of your lives, but it’s the rare breed that has fond memories of that 8 a.m. English class from freshman year.

What do they look back on? The games, the parties and the friendships. Combine all three of those and you’ve got yourself a dynamite time! Stop waiting to experience college and get out of your dorm room and away from that roommate that already started stealing your food.

Utah football is in Provo on Sept. 11, looking to become the first team to win ten straight games in a rivalry that dates back to 1896. If your offer for “favors” on Craigslist didn’t pan out and you ended up without tickets, you won’t be stuck trying to watch the game on that 25” TV you claimed from your parents basement because the Mighty Utah Student Section has you covered with a couple of events this week.

Get out of the dorms, leave the creature comforts of your apartment and head up to campus for a University sponsored, Holy War viewing party on the Student Union lawn. Parking around the Union will be free.

Not a student? It’s all good. Everybody is welcome, and to make things easier for the family, kids’ activities, food trucks and good old fashioned college enthusiasm will surely carry the evening, especially when the Utes win.

The party starts at 6:30 p.m. MDT and the Utah Red Zone store will be open from 6:30-8 p.m. offering a 25% discount on all merchandise. You might even be able to convince Swoop to sign your new gear. As per University rules, this is an alcohol and tobacco free event. If you are able to give, the Feed U Pantry will be collecting donations throughout the night. Bring a donation and help students in need.

For those that need to warm up their vocal cords before Saturday night, Utah soccer is hosting BYU on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. The MUSS is hosting a tailgate outside of the Spence Eccles Ski team building followed by a 5:45 p.m. march to the soccer pitch.

Check out the MUSS’ Instagram @_themuss for additional details. As a reminder with more Utah athletics beginning in the coming weeks, all non-football athletic events are free with a student ID.

So get off your couch, leave the dorms and spend some time on campus watching big-time Pac-12 play and building those memories you’ll actually treasure.

