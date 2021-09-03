How the Runnin’ Utes are Tackling the Ever-Tricky Rebuild

Rebuilding in sports is hard. In every league across the world, there are a few teams who just have no hopes of winning it all. Rather than going for the title, it might be better to take a season or two to reassess, regroup and figure out a coherent plan. No rebuild is more unique than that of a college basketball team, made even more complicated in recent years because of many rule changes within the NCAA. The Runnin’ Utes are seeing that firsthand right now, in the middle of a retooling year under a new coach and an almost entirely new roster.

College basketball is one of the most unique leagues we have in America today. March Madness adds a randomness to the postseason format with single elimination and non-conference matchups. Players can switch teams basically whenever they want thanks to expanded transfer rules, and the best in the world more often than not head to the NBA after just one season due to the one-and-done rule. It’s nearly impossible to keep a stacked roster together for more than one season at a time, so the perennial powerhouses stay great by recruiting well year in and year out, combined with excellent and consistent coaching.

Utah finds itself stuck in the middle of the college basketball world. After moving on from head coach Larry Krystkowiak following another disappointing season, much of Utah’s rotation from last year decided to transfer away from the program. Timmy Allen, Alfonso Plummer, Pelle Larsson, Ian Martinez and Rylan Jones all found new teams in the NCAA, and Mikael Jantunen left for pro opportunities in Europe, leaving only Branden Carlson and Riley Battin leftover among players who got consistent minutes last season. Even Battin tested the transfer waters before ultimately returning to the program. Utah returned only seven players from last year; five of them were rarely in the rotation, if at all. A coaching change in college hoops always risks losing the roster as well, and that’s what happened here as most of the players chose to follow their coach out the door.

Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan then hired former Utah State head coach Craig Smith as the new leader of the program to replace Krystkowiak. Smith brought some of his former players with him from the Aggies in Rollie Worster and Marco Anthony.